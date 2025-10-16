The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A 17-year-old from Florida faces a slew of charges after allegedly faking his own abduction at the hands of “four Hispanic men” and shooting himself in the leg to make it look real.

The alleged elaborate scheme caught up with Caden Speight after he was was arrested Tuesday and charged with making false report of a crime, presenting false evidence, firing a gun into a conveyance, and having a firearm as a minor, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

The teen sparked concern for his safety after disappearing in Dunnellon, north of Tampa, on September 25, and leaving behind his truck, which had a bullet hole in the windshield.

Investigators discovered Speight’s damaged cellphone, drag marks, bicycle tracks, and suspected blood near his truck.

Authorities initially believed he had been abducted by “four Hispanic men” in a light-colored van based on frantic texts to family, which police have since determined were entirely false.

The teen text his family saying: “I need help. Being shot at. 4 Hispanics armed, white van, one driver. I’m hit,” according to WILX10.

Speight’s disappearance triggered a massive manhunt using a “vast amount” of resources, including a helicopter and and the issuing of an AMBER alert, the sheriff’s office said.

open image in gallery Caden Speight, 17, falsely told his family he was abducted and shot by four men, but Florida investigators say he staged it by shooting his own truck and spraying blood on the door ( Marion County Sheriff’s Office )

Speight then fled the scene on a bicycle with camping equipment he had purchased from a Walmart just before the incident, police say. An eyewitness also told cops they saw the high schooler leaving the scene on his bike.

A review of Speight’s ChatGPT searches on his laptop revealed that he asked inquiries about “collecting his blood without causing pain” and “Mexican cartels.” He had also previously mentioned running away before, authorities say.

He was eventually located on September 28, roughly 25 miles from where he was reported missing.

He was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his leg, which shattered his femur, as well as a handgun and his bike.

open image in gallery Police redirected their manhunt for Speight after an eyewitness saw him leaving on a bicycle and authorities learned he had bought camping supplies at Walmart shortly before being reported missing ( Marion County Sheriff's Office )

“The initial details that Caden texted to his family were proven to be false. Completely made up,” the sheriff’s office added. “We did find evidence of a single gunshot where Caden left his truck. However, his claims that he had been shot and abducted were quickly disproven.”

Speight did not admit to staging the hoax but, after the investigation, authorities issued an arrest warrant, and he is now in the Department of Juvenile Justice.

Speight appeared in court Wednesday on crutches. His family and attorneys argued over whether he should remain in juvenile detention or be released to his parents.

Despite having no prior history of trouble, the state expressed concerns about both community safety and Speight’s own well-being, according to Fox 35 Orlando. His father testified that all weapons at home are securely locked away.

open image in gallery Caden Speight appeared in court Wednesday on crutches after allegedly shooting himself in the leg and shattering his femur ( Marion County Sheriff's Office )

The teen’s lawyers requested release so Speight could receive better medical care for his self-inflicted leg injury, including stitches, non-weight-bearing status, and nutritional support after a 20-pound weight loss.

The judge ultimately ruled that Speight will remain in juvenile detention as detention center nurses could manage his care.

Speight’s next hearing is scheduled for October 23.