The suspected Florida State University shooter was pictured in a new mugshot with a disfigured face after being released from the hospital a month after the deadly shooting.

Phoenix Ikner, 20, was pictured with a distorted face following multiple surgeries to treat injuries he sustained in the April 17 shooting. Ikner, a political science major at FSU, is accused of killing two men and injuring six others.

His new mugshot — a stark difference to the initial photos released showing him with a bright smile — stems from him being shot in the jaw by campus police responding to the incident.

open image in gallery Phoenix Iker, the accused Florida State University shooter, appeared disfigured in newly released mugshots. ( Leon County Sherriff's Office )

Following his booking, Ikner was transferred to the Wakulla County Detention Facility, where he awaits his first court appearance on Tuesday, May 13, Fox News reported.

Ikner, the son of a Florida sheriff’s deputy, faces two counts of first-degree murder and seven counts of attempted murder. He was transported to another facility in the region because he is the stepson of a Leon County Sheriff’s Office Deputy.

Authorities said the 20-year-old used a former service weapon owned by his stepmother to carry out the deadly attack. His stepmother, Jessica Ikner, has been an officer for over 18 years and has worked as a school resource officer.

“Her service to this community has been exceptional," Leon County Sheriff Walt McNeil said at an April press conference. "Unfortunately, her son had access to one of her weapons and that was one of the weapons that was found at the scene. And we are continuing that investigation into how that weapon was used."

open image in gallery Phoenix Ikner, the Florida State University shooting suspect, appeared bright and smiling in older photographs. ( Social media )

Ikner reportedly endured a “tumultuous childhood,” after getting kidnapped and taken to Norway by his biological mother in 2015 when he was just 10 years old.

The victims of the horrifying shooting have been identified as Robert Morales, a local football coach and FSU dining services employee, and Tiru Chabba, who was working for a campus vendor at the time of the shooting.