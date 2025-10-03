Sign up for the Independent Women email for the latest news, opinion and features Get the Independent Women email for free Get the Independent Women email for free Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A Florida woman jailed for sexually abusing her 15‑year‑old stepson has been given further punishment.

Alexis Von Yates was convicted earlier this year of lewd or lascivious battery on a child aged 12 to 16, a second‑degree felony, in a plea deal.

The 35 year-old’s husband came home from work and found her sexually abusing his son on the sofa as they watched a horror movie, an arrest affidavit said.

In September Von Yates was sentenced to two years jail but now it has emerged she also has to pay more than $1,000 in fines.

Court records show that on 24 September, a judge added financial penalties to her sentence, requiring her to cover court costs and contribute to victim‑support funds. These included over $150 to a rape crisis program and over $150 to a child advocacy program, as well as other fines and court costs.

Von Yates had allegedly told the boy she was “horny”, as they watched the movie at their Ocala home on July 26, 2024, the affidavit said. Her own two younger children were already in bed.

The teen victim later told police that Von Yates had been making “sexual jokes” for about a week leading up to the abuse, which left him distressed and unable to eat.

Von Yates lost her job and nursing license soon after her arrest. As well as her prison sentence, she must complete two years of community control, and 10 years probation as a registered sex offender.

open image in gallery Von Yates took a plea deal on a lesser charge ( Marion County Jail )

At Von Yates’ sentencing hearing, the victim’s mother called her an “incestuous pedophile” for grooming and violating her son, according to Court TV.

The anguished mother addressed Von Yates directly, calling her a “coward” for showing no remorse for her “despicable actions.” She also told the court her son’s father had not spoken to him since the incident.

Von Yates had initially been charged with sexual battery by a person in familial authority, but accepted a plea deal that “significantly reduced” her prison time. That deal allowed her to plead no contest to lesser charges of lewd and lascivious battery last month.

Her two years in state prison will be followed by two years of community control -- an alternative to incarceration available only to felons in Florida. It is similar to a house arrest, allowing offenders to live at home and travel to only agreed-upon locations, usually including work or school.

She was also ordered to have no contact with the victim.