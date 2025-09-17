Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Florida nurse caught having sexual contact with teenage stepson by her husband is jailed

Alexis Von Yates took a plea deal that significantly reduced her prison time

Isabel Keane
in New York
Wednesday 17 September 2025 11:48 EDT
Florida nurse Alexis Von Yates was sentenced to two years in prison
A Florida nurse who had sexual contact with her 15-year-old stepson, and was caught by the boy’s father, has been sentenced to two years in prison.

Alexis Von Yates, 35, was ordered Tuesday to serve two years, followed by two years of community control, and 10 years probation as a registered sex offender.

The victim’s mother slammed Von Yates at the sentencing hearing, calling her an “incestuous pedophile” for grooming and violating her son, according to Court TV.

The anguished mother addressed Von Yates directly, calling her a “coward” for showing no remorse for her “despicable actions.” She also told the court her son’s father had not spoken to him since the incident.

Von Yates was allegedly caught by her husband sexually abusing his teenage son as they watched a horror movie at their Ocala home on July 26, 2024, the New York Post reported.

Florida nurse Alexis Von Yates was sentenced to two years in prison for abusing her teenage stepson
Von Yates had allegedly told the boy she was “horny”, according to Law & Crime. The teen later told police that Yates had been making “sexual jokes” for about a week leading up to the abuse.

Von Yates was arrested in November, losing her job and nursing license soon after, according to the Post.

She had initially been charged with sexual battery by a person in familial authority, but accepted a plea deal that “significantly reduced” her prison time. That deal allowed her to plead no contest to lesser charges of lewd and lascivious battery last month.

Her two years in state prison will be followed by two years of community control -- an alternative to incarceration available only to felons in Florida. It is similar to a house arrest, allowing offenders to live at home and travel to only agreed-upon locations, usually including work or school.

Von Yates will also register as a sex offender, complete 200 hours of community service, pay fines and court fees. She was also ordered to have no contact with the victim.

Following the sentencing, Von Yates was handcuffed, fingerprinted and taken into custody.

