The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A Florida man was arrested earlier this month after being spotted walking “buck-naked” in near‑freezing temperatures, claiming he was taking part in a TikTok challenge, according to police.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said in a Thursday Facebook video that a driver on Broken Arrow Trail spotted Anthony Day, 41, walking completely naked, even though the temperature was just 36 degrees, which was captured on the commuter’s Tesla cameras.

“Pro tip: If you walk down the road buck naked, you're probably going to get arrested for indecent exposure, and if you lie to the po-po that's a criminal charge too,” he captioned the post.

"You know what buck-naked means. He’s not even wearing any socks," Judd said in the video. "You can be naked and wearing socks, but buck-naked means you don’t have anything on."

The driver called the sheriff’s office and, when deputies responded, Judd said Day gave them a false name and address, claiming he was “protecting his privacy,” as stated in an arrest report obtained by WFLA.

open image in gallery Anthony Day, 41, allegedly told officials earlier this month that he was walking down the road naked because he was taking part in a TikTok challenge ( Polk County Sheriff’s Office )

open image in gallery Anthony Day was arrested and taken into custody completely naked ( Polk County Sheriff's Office )

"We asked him, ‘Are you cold?’ Not bit. What are you doing? Well, it’s a TikTok challenge. You don’t even have your cell phone. You’re really naked when you don’t have your cell phone," Judd said, relaying their bizarre conversation.

"So, we addressed him for obvious violations of the law. He went to the jail [Polk County Jail], and after all, he went there without any clothes on. That’s how he arrived at book in. We said," Here he comes, buck-naked,” he added.

Day has been charged with disorderly conduct, resisting an officer without violence and exposure of sexual organs. Investigators said he had no camera to record a TikTok challenge as he claimed.