Surveillance system of hidden cameras tracks millions of drivers nationwide

Border patrol wants to start using facial recognition
  • The U.S. Border Patrol operates a secretive nationwide surveillance program, monitoring millions of drivers by scanning vehicle license plates.
  • An algorithm flags “suspicious” travel patterns, leading federal agents to alert local law enforcement, who then stop and aggressively question drivers for minor traffic infringements.
  • Initially designed to combat illegal border activities, the program has expanded significantly over the past decade, now reaching far into the country's interior, beyond traditional border zones.
  • The Border Patrol collaborates with other agencies, including the Drug Enforcement Administration and private companies, and uses federal grants to fund local law enforcement's participation, expanding its surveillance network.
  • Critics argue this mass surveillance raises constitutional concerns regarding privacy and freedom of movement, with examples showing innocent drivers being subjected to stops and searches without finding contraband.
