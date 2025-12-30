Florida man accused of robbing meat market while naked except for a mask

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A man from Florida has been accused of robbing a meat market wearing nothing but a face mask.

Police arrived to BJ’s Meat Market in Lake City shortly before 9 p.m. ET last Tuesday following a report of a robbery.

Store employees told authorities the suspect, later identified as 24-year-old Kobe Watkins, was “nude except for a covering over his face,” according to a press release issued by the Lake City Police Department Monday.

Watkins also had a piece of cloth in his hand wrapped around what employees believed was a weapon, local outlet WCJB reported.

The outlet said Watkins is accused of stealing more than $1,000 from a cash box in the store before he fled.

open image in gallery Kobe Watkins, a 24-year-old from Florida, has been accused of robbing a meat market wearing nothing but a face mask ( Lake City Police Department )

Police reviewed surveillance video, searched the area and found evidence, “including clothing items and other property believed to be connected to the incident.”

Watkins was quickly located and arrested. He was charged with robbery with a weapon, exposure of sexual organs, grand theft and criminal mischief.

After a medical evaluation, the suspect was booked into the Columbia County Detention Center.

“Incidents like this are unsettling, but our officers responded quickly, secured the scene, and worked with our partners to identify and arrest the suspect,” Chief Gerald Butler with the Lake City Police Department said in a statement.

“We appreciate the swift assistance from the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and the cooperation from the business employees that helped bring this to a safe resolution,” he added.

No one was injured during the alleged robbery.

Another Florida man was arrested after walking “buck-naked” in near-freezing temperatures, police said in November.

open image in gallery Another Florida man was arrested after walking “buck-naked” in near-freezing temperatures, police said in November ( Polk County Sheriff's Office )

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said a Tesla driver on Broken Arrow Trail saw Anthony Day, 41, walking naked.

Day told police he was doing it for a TikTok challenge.

"We asked him, ‘Are you cold?’ Not bit. What are you doing? Well, it’s a TikTok challenge. You don’t even have your cell phone. You’re really naked when you don’t have your cell phone," Judd said in a November 20 Facebook video.

Day was charged with disorderly conduct, resisting an officer without violence and exposure of sexual organs.