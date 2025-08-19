Woman, 71, held a father and his children at gunpoint after claiming they were not related, cops say

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A Florida woman is in jail and facing numerous charges after she allegedly kidnapped a family and held them at gunpoint, according to law enforcement.

Helen Litchfield, 71, has been charged with three counts of kidnapping, three counts of aggravated assault, and a count of armed burglary, the Wakulla County Sheriff's Department said in a statement.

Litchfield allegedly "lured" a father and his two young daughters — both under the age of 13 — to her home by telling them they could fish in her pond. The family was fishing off a bridge on August 4 when they encountered Litchfield, WCTV reports.

Investigators said that once the family was at her home, Litchfield pulled a gun and held the family against their will. She allegedly said she did not believe the man was the girls' real father.

According to deputies, the man and the girls insisted that they were related, but Litchfield did not believe them. She allegedly searched the family members while she kept them held at gunpoint.

She also allegedly searched the family's car while they were at her property.

Litchfield's roommate reportedly led them to a fence where they could escape Litchfield's property while she was distracted.

open image in gallery Litchfield allegedly accused the father of not being the girls' real parent ( Wakulla County Sheriff's Office )

Once the family reached the fence, they ran away and reported the incident to the police. It’s unclear if they returned for their car or left it at the property until police arrived.

Deputies arrested Litchfield on Friday and she was booked into the Wakulla County Jail.