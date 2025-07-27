Four adults accused of torturing kids by putting them in cages and spraying their faces with vinegar

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Four adults are accused of holding nine children captive inside their Florida home, locking them in cages and spraying them with vinegar as part of a sick punishment, authorities said.

Husband and wife Brian and Jill Griffeth, as well as 21-year-old Dallin and 19-year-old Liberty Griffeth, were arrested and charged with aggravated child abuse, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said Friday.

The four adults are accused of locking the children inside cages in their bedrooms, giving them non-prescribed medication and not providing them adequate schooling – all while instructing them to lie about what happens in their Fort White, Florida, home.

The children were also “forced to lie on the floor by the mother, Jill, and having her place a sheet of plywood on top of the child’s body and press down on them, resulting in splinters and pain,” according to the sheriff’s office.

When punishing the children – five of whom are biological to the couple, while four were adopted – the adults would spray them in the face with vinegar, authorities said.

Husband and wife Brian (center) and Jill Griffeth (left), as well as 21-year-old Dallin (bottom right) and 19-year-old Liberty Griffeth (top right), were arrested and charged with aggravated child abuse, authorities said. ( Columbia County Sheriff's Department )

An investigation into the alleged child abuse happening to the nine children, aged between seven and 16, stemmed from concerns from a mandatory reporter at their local church of church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

In the days before their arrests, one of the children was caught at a church camp with a functioning electronic stun gun, authorities said.

“Additional concerns were raised about the adopted children being treated unfairly compared to the Griffeth biological children, in addition to the children not knowing their full name or their own birthdays,” the sheriff’s office said.

When authorities went to the home, they saw the adopted children working on chores while the biological children were playing and watching television.

Authorities then discovered the couple shared a 10th foster child, who was not present but with their biological parent in Arizona. A well-being check concluded that child was safe and healthy.

When authorities began investigating, the adopted children made additional accusations against the adults, including that they were being beaten with a cane and locked in their bedrooms by Brian and the other adults.

All nine of the children have been court-ordered to be removed from the home, authorities said.

All four adults were arrested on July 22 for aggravated child abuse. They are all being held in the Columbia County Detention Facility on $500,000 bonds.