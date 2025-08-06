The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Police in Florida arrested a 29-year-old woman after she allegedly impersonated a registered nurse and provided medical care to more than 4,400 patients at a Flagler County hospital without a valid license.

Autumn Bardisa’s alleged crimes came to light in January when hospital officials reviewing her credentials for a charge‑nurse promotion realized she held only an expired Certified Nursing Assistant license. That discovery triggered an internal investigation and ultimately led to her termination.

Bardisa was originally hired in July 2023 at AdventHealth Palm Coast Parkway as an advanced nurse technician under the supervision of a registered nurse. She had claimed to be an “education-first” registered nurse, meaning she had completed the required coursework but had not yet passed the licensing exam.

During hiring, Bardisa claimed to have passed the exam and gave a license number matching her first name but a different last name. She claimed a recent marriage to explain the different last name, but never provided a marriage license to verify it, officials said.

The investigation found Bardisa shared a first name and school with a real AdventHealth nurse, but didn’t personally know her.

open image in gallery Autumn Bardisa, 29, of Palm Coast, Florida, was arrested on Wednesday and is in jail on a $70,000 bond after police say she treated thousands of patients without a license. ( Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility )

open image in gallery Bardisa shared a first name and school with the real nurse, who worked at another AdventHealth hospital, but they didn’t know each other ( Flagler County Sheriff's Office )

Investigators determined that from June 2024 through January 2025, Bardisa treated approximately 4,486 patients while unlicensed and accepted payment for services rendered.

Bardisa was arrested Wednesday at her home in Palm Coast, Florida. She faces seven felony counts of practicing a healthcare profession without a license and seven counts of fraudulent use of personal identification, corresponding to seven months of alleged impersonation.

Bardisa is currently held on $70,000 bond at the Flagler County Jail.

"This is one of the most disturbing cases of medical fraud we’ve ever investigated," Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said in a statement. "This woman potentially put thousands of lives at risk by pretending to be someone she was not and violating the trust of patients, their families, AdventHealth, and an entire medical community."

Officials urge anyone who thinks they may have been cared for by Bardisa to contact the sheriff’s office by email at fakenursecase@flaglersheriff.com.