Nurses ‘essential’ but we ‘won’t miss’ GPs: readers react to NHS strikes

Reaction to the threat of new strike action by nurses and GPs has sparked passionate debate among Independent readers, with many expressing sympathy for NHS workers but differing on whether walkouts are the right approach.

The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) has warned its members feel “deeply undervalued” and will ballot for industrial action after 91 per cent rejected the government’s 3.6 per cent pay offer.

GPs have also told minister Stephen Kinnock that the government must act on their demands to “avoid a future dispute,” escalating tensions across the NHS.

These fresh threats follow a five-day walkout by resident doctors over the government’s refusal to grant a 29 per cent pay rise.

Several commenters said nurses are “doing the work of doctors” for far less pay, and pointed to years of below-inflation increases, rising living costs, and poor career progression as valid reasons for industrial action. Mental health professionals were singled out as particularly undervalued.

Others criticised GPs for high salaries and part-time hours, arguing patient access has worsened even without strikes. Some readers said they “won’t miss” GPs if they walk out, though most agreed that nurses are essential.

While a few readers questioned the effectiveness of striking, most called for urgent reform and investment to retain skilled staff and protect patient safety.

Here’s what you had to say:

I won’t miss them if they go on strike

It’s almost impossible to get an appointment with a GP, so I for one won’t miss them if they go on strike.

I accept I would miss nurses, as they are the medics I see if I ask for a GP appointment. My daughter is a mental health nurse — she has two degrees and is undervalued by the NHS and not valued by others in the medical profession.

Pay is dreadful for nurses and even worse for mental health professionals. However, I don’t believe striking will solve the problems of pay and conditions. The way to make the point is to vote with their feet and move abroad, into the private sector, or out of the medical profession.

Some will say there are too many vacancies already — agreed — but even more will put on permanent pressure, whereas a strike causes only temporary disruption.

HOSS

Nurses doing the work of doctors

Pay the nurses properly, as they now regularly carry out roles once in the purview of doctors. As has been said many times, it’s difficult to see your GP face-to-face. Seeing a nurse practitioner is now the norm, and only if necessary are you referred to the GP.

So why do GPs expect higher pay when nurses or trained practitioners are doing more? How many GPs work full-time, compared with part-timers?

Chuckiethebrave

We should all be out behind them

I’m 100 per cent behind them. The money that’s been taken out of the economy and given to shareholders — and not a word is said. We should all be out behind them.

It wasn’t long ago that people were banging pots and pans, supporting them — rightly so.

The government is hell-bent on driving down wages and pensions. It’s about time we stood up to this lot.

LesMisrables

The NHS is priceless

It is very clear that most workers in the NHS feel undervalued and underpaid. For 14 years, a cynical Tory government has undermined their standard of living for ideological reasons — i.e. full privatisation.

Our NHS is priceless.

The electorate should kick out every government that doesn’t fund it properly — because it’s our lives at stake.

Nomoneyinthebank

All workers will strike eventually

All workers will strike, eventually, if their salaries are reduced over a fifteen-year period and their standard of living is reduced.

It is naïve to think otherwise.

Cyclone8

If the NHS fails, get ready to pay

I admit that it's difficult to get a doctor’s appointment. We’re having to wait longer for an ambulance and within A&E, together with there still being quite a hefty backlog on the waiting list — but it is coming down, albeit slowly.

Despite the access issues, once you get NHS treatment, it remains exceptional.

Since 2010, our doctors and nurses have effectively had a pay freeze, and, with inflation booming in recent years, our energy bills doubling, our groceries virtually doubling, and many nurses resorting to food banks, it’s no wonder they're leaving for Australia in droves.

I understand the current government were handed a skeletal economy, fractured public services, the highest taxes since WW2 and almost tripled national debt — but like any business, if you don’t invest in your workers, they will leave.

For those attacking unions, they are simply workers fighting for the equality, fair pay, working conditions and T&Cs that they deserve.

Our NHS is a healthcare system to be proud of. It deserves proper investment — and that includes its workers.

For the Brits who are against investing in our NHS workers — I hope you’re rich enough to afford private healthcare. If the NHS fails, you’ll need to start saving now for the hundreds of pounds it’ll cost you each month in insurance.

Amy

Nothing for GPs

I fully understand the nurses — they deserve better. My GP has notified me that they can’t tell me the results of a scan for four weeks. That is just a telephone call. They deserve nothing, as far as I’m concerned. They can’t handle what they have now, let alone more.

Martyn

Is £150,000 not enough?

My local health centre has four full-time GPs. They have an average salary of over £150,000.

Is that not enough?

And it is still almost impossible to get an appointment.

PeterLoud1

Shame on you NHS workers

Shame on you NHS workers. Just as Starmer and Streeting were starting to sort out the NHS — I can confirm this, as my doctors’ surgery appointments have got much, much better — and I’ve just had two cataract operations with a minimum wait of one week for the first eye and four weeks for the second.

You got a good increase last year, and now you’re starting to destroy the NHS.

Jol

Some of the comments have been edited for this article for brevity and clarity.

