Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Feds investigating after 50 birds are run over in Florida - and only one survived: ‘Disturbing and deliberate act’

Thirteen birds injured in the attack had to be euthanized due to the severity of their injuries

Graig Graziosi
in Washington, D.C.
Tuesday 14 October 2025 14:46 EDT
Birds killed by vehicle at Port Canaveral, authorities say

Officials in Florida are investigating an incident involving a driver who allegedly plowed into a group of nearly 50 birds, leaving only one alive.

The Wild Florida Rescue was alerted to the situation in Cape Canaveral on Friday and dispatched a volunteer to assist at the scene, according to FOX 35 Orlando.

Workers were met with a shocking scene, and dozens of the shore birds were already dead. Those who survived the initial incident had broken wings and legs.

Rescue workers took the injured birds to the Florida Wildlife Hospital, but many had sustained injuries too severe to treat, and could not be saved. Ultimately, the driver killed 35 birds. Thirteen more were euthanized due to their injures, and one survived.

Distraught rescue workers described the cruel incident as a "disturbing and deliberate act,” according to FOX 35.

The Florida Wildlife Commission has collected video evidence of the attack as well as physical evidence from the site. A suspect has also been interviewed by investigators.

One of the birds injured after a driver ran over a group of nearly 50 birds at a Cape Canaveral, Florida cargo loading area on October 10
One of the birds injured after a driver ran over a group of nearly 50 birds at a Cape Canaveral, Florida cargo loading area on October 10 (Wild Florida Rescue)

Multiple agencies are now investigating the attack, and the Bervard County state attorney's office will make the final call on any potential charges.

Police have not released a possible motive for the attack. No charges have been brought against the driver as of this report.

Last month, another individual in Florida allegedly killed his two pet peacocks and ate them to spite one of his neighbors.

The peacock owner, Craig Vogt, 61, has since been arrested and charged with third-degree felony aggravated animal cruelty, according to the Miami Herald.

The man allegedly told investigators that he killed the peacocks because his neighbor kept feeding the birds. He reportedly said he'd sent his neighbor a letter telling her he would keep killing his birds if she kept feeding them, all in an effort to "prove a point."

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in