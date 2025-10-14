The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Officials in Florida are investigating an incident involving a driver who allegedly plowed into a group of nearly 50 birds, leaving only one alive.

The Wild Florida Rescue was alerted to the situation in Cape Canaveral on Friday and dispatched a volunteer to assist at the scene, according to FOX 35 Orlando.

Workers were met with a shocking scene, and dozens of the shore birds were already dead. Those who survived the initial incident had broken wings and legs.

Rescue workers took the injured birds to the Florida Wildlife Hospital, but many had sustained injuries too severe to treat, and could not be saved. Ultimately, the driver killed 35 birds. Thirteen more were euthanized due to their injures, and one survived.

Distraught rescue workers described the cruel incident as a "disturbing and deliberate act,” according to FOX 35.

The Florida Wildlife Commission has collected video evidence of the attack as well as physical evidence from the site. A suspect has also been interviewed by investigators.

One of the birds injured after a driver ran over a group of nearly 50 birds at a Cape Canaveral, Florida cargo loading area on October 10 ( Wild Florida Rescue )

Multiple agencies are now investigating the attack, and the Bervard County state attorney's office will make the final call on any potential charges.

Police have not released a possible motive for the attack. No charges have been brought against the driver as of this report.

Last month, another individual in Florida allegedly killed his two pet peacocks and ate them to spite one of his neighbors.

The peacock owner, Craig Vogt, 61, has since been arrested and charged with third-degree felony aggravated animal cruelty, according to the Miami Herald.

The man allegedly told investigators that he killed the peacocks because his neighbor kept feeding the birds. He reportedly said he'd sent his neighbor a letter telling her he would keep killing his birds if she kept feeding them, all in an effort to "prove a point."