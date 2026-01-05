The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Police in Florida have arrested a man in connection with the body of a woman found battered and strangled on Hollywood Beach.

Hollywood Police and U.S. Marshals announced this week that they arrested Brandon Ward McCray, 28. McCray has been charged with sexual battery, kidnapping, battery, and battery by strangulation in connection with the death of 56-year-old Heather Asendorf.

According to a police report, Asendorf's body was found in the sand near Cleveland Street around 7 am on December 26. Someone walking in the area noticed the body and called police.

First responders dispatched to the scene examined the body and pronounced the woman dead at the scene. Detectives later determined that foul play had been involved in her death.

Police have not released any details explaining what linked McCray to Asendorf's death. His arrest warrant was sealed, according to Local10.

open image in gallery Brandon Ward McCray, 28, was charged with sexual battery, battery by strangulation, battery, and kidnapping in connection with the death of Heather Asendorf, 56, in Hollywood, Florida ( Broward County Jail )

“This case remains an active criminal investigation,” Hollywood police said in a press statement. “There is no indication of a broader threat to the community.”

McCray, as of Monday, was being held at the Broward Main Jail on a $770,000 bond, according to court records.

According to the Miami Herald, McCray has a pending aggravated assault with a deadly weapon case active in Broward County court. He was accused of shooting at two car repossession employees who were sent to tow his Mitsubishi Outlander on September 26, 2023, according to a police report out of Pembroke Pines.

Individuals with information about Asendorf's death are asked to call the Hollywood Police at 954-967-4636.