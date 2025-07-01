Firefighters killed by suspect with ‘Nazi tendencies’ in Idaho ambush are named

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

The two Idaho firefighters killed in a bloody ambush by a gunman who had “Nazi tendencies” were identified as dedicated veterans of their departments and “selfless public servants.”

Coeur d’Alene Fire Department Battalion Chief John Morrison, 52, and Kootenai County Fire and Rescue Chief Frank Harwood, 42, were shot dead on Canfield Mountain in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, Sunday, the International Association of Fire Fighters said.

Authorities say Wess Roley deliberately started a brush fire on the mountain to attract first responders, and then opened fire with a high-powered rifle, killing Morrison and Harwood before eventually turning the gun on himself.

Former classmates of the 20-year-old accused gunman claim he had “Nazi tendencies” in school – and would sketch guns and swastikas in his notebooks, USA TODAY reported.

The two firefighters were longtime members of their departments and “selfless public servants dedicated to bettering the places they serve,” the IAFF said.

open image in gallery John Morrison (left) and Frank Harwood (right) have been identified as the firefighters killed in Sunday's ambush shooting in Idaho. ( International Association of Fire Fighters 7th District )

Morrison first joined the Coeur d’Alene Fire Department in 1996. Over his 28 years of service, he rose to the rank of Battalion Chief.

“Morrison was a devoted husband, father, son, friend and avid motorcycle enthusiast,” the IAFF said in a press release.

Meanwhile, Harwood, a former Army National Guard combat engineer, was a firefighter for 17 years. He also rose to the rank of Battalion Chief, according to the IAFF, and leaves behind his wife and two children.

Fellow Coeur d’Alene firefighter, Dave Tysdal, 47, who has been with the department since 2002, remains “fighting for his life,” in stable but critical condition following the attack, officials said.

“Dave is surrounded by his family, and he is able to open his eyes and the two surgeries have gone well,” Tysdal’s family said in a statement.

Authorities said the suspected gunman, Roley, got into a brief exchange with firefighters at the scene about the placement of his vehicle. However, there was no indication that the interaction was what sparked the attack.

Firefighters were dispatched to Canfield Mountain just before 1:30 p.m. Sunday after deputies received a 911 call from a man reporting a fire. By 2 p.m., first responders were being targeted by “active sniper fire,” and the two firefighters were shot.

open image in gallery Dave Tysdal was also shot in the ambush and remains in the hospital in critical condition. ( Facebook )

Officers exchanged gunfire with the shooter, however, his body was not located until about six hours later by Idaho SWAT teams.

The Nettleton Gulch fire burned for a second day Monday and was contained by the evening. No structures were lost in the fire, officials said.

Authorities have not yet shared a motive for the attack, but said they are investigating whether Roley applied for any fire department positions or visited local firehouses.

The suspect’s grandfather, Dale Roley, who was left shocked by the attack, said his grandson “actually really respected law enforcement” and “loved firefighters.”

He said his grandson had recently been in contact with a fire department about a job and was wondering if he “got rejected or something.”