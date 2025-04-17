Two firefighters arrested on hate crime charges for ‘chasing employee with a noose’

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A pair of Delaware volunteer firefighters have been arrested in a hate crime investigation after they allegedly chased a colleague with a noose.

On April 9, Delaware State Police detectives received a report from the Millville Volunteer Fire Company administration that a previously unreported hate crime had happened at the station more than a year ago.

This prompted an investigation, during which detectives learned that a pair of firefighters allegedly chased a Millville Volunteer Fire Company employee around the fire station with a rope tied to look like a noose.

The volunteer firefighters involved in the incident were identified as Jay Droney and Jordan Hastings. The report alleged that Droney made a racist comment to the victim, and that the firefighter allegedly continued to make racist comments to the victim after the incident.

Jordan Hastings (left) and Jay Droney, (right) are former Millville Volunteer Fire Company firefighters who were arrested on felony hate crime charges for allegedly chasing a colleague around with a noose. Droney has also been accused of making racist comments to the colleague. ( Delaware State Police )

On April 15, detectives with the state police got arrest warrants for both suspects. Droney turned himself in to the state police. He has since been charged with a felony hate crime, second-degree conspiracy and harassment.

He was arraigned and was released on his own recognizance.

Hastings turned himself in on the same day after learning about his warrant. He was also charged with felony hate crime, second-degree conspiracy and harassment. He was also released after his arraignment.

Neither of the men still volunteer with the Millville Volunteer Fire Company. The organization released a statement saying it was unaware of the incident until April 9, after which it suspended Hastings and Droney and notified the state police and Delaware State Fire Commission.

On April 10, the Millville Volunteer Fire Company's Board revoked Hasting and Droney's memberships, according to NBC 10 Philadelphia.

"[The Millville Volunteer Fire Company] affirms everyone should be treated fairly and respectfully and feel safe. That said, we have recently been made aware of an incident involving racial harassment within our company," the organization said in a statement.

"After becoming aware of the allegations that an employee had been racially harassed by volunteer members, the Millville Volunteer Fire Company (MVFC) promptly initiated an internal investigation. Our findings provided sufficient evidence to notify and involve the Delaware State Police. MVFC identified two volunteer members accused of racially harassing behavior towards and employee.”

“As a result of that internal investigation, the MVFC has decided to permanently revoke the memberships of the two volunteer members. They are no longer members of the fire company. It is important to note that the Delaware State Police has arrested the two individuals connected to the matter, both charged with hate crimes."