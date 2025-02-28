Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Jury finds Illinois man guilty of killing 6-year-old Palestinian American boy in hate crime after Hamas attack on Israel

Joseph Czuba could face life in prison for 2023 stabbing attack against tenants

Josh Marcus
in San Francisco
Friday 28 February 2025 15:51 EST
Wadee Alfayoumi's father, Oday Al Fayoume, seated right, and his uncle Mahmoud Yousef attend a vigil for Wadee at Prairie Activity and Recreation center in Plainfield, Ill., Oct. 17, 2023.
Wadee Alfayoumi's father, Oday Al Fayoume, seated right, and his uncle Mahmoud Yousef attend a vigil for Wadee at Prairie Activity and Recreation center in Plainfield, Ill., Oct. 17, 2023. (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

A jury outside of Chicago convicted an Illinois man on Friday of murder and hate crime charges for the fatal 2023 stabbing of a Palestinian-American boy who lived on his property, an attack prosecutors said was fueled by anti-Muslim hate amid the Israel-Hamas war.

Joseph M. Czuba, 73, faces up to life in prison, for the attack on Wadee Alfayoumi, 6, and his mother, Hanan Shaheen, who was injured.

Czuba, who was convicted of first-degree murder, attempted murder, aggravated battery, and hate crimes, stabbed the pair more than 30 times in October of 2023, according to police.

Alfayoumi and Shaheen rented rooms from Czuba in Plainfield, about 40 miles outside of Chicago.

After the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel, the landlord began making hateful remarks about Muslims and told Shaheen “your people” are killing Jews, Shaheen testified, adding that she told Czuba to, “Pray for peace.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.

