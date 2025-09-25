Family Dollar security guard who ‘shot dead a customer on Christmas Eve’ is arrested after months on the run

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A security guard who has been on the run for months has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting inside a Family Dollar store in Georgia, according to local law enforcement officials.

Police told Channel 2 Action News that Justin Hodges has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of Scott Melton, 34, on Christmas Eve.

According to Fulton County Jail records, Hodges was booked into jail on Thursday and has been charged with murder, aggravated assault, battery, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Police have been searching for Hodges since the shooting at the Family Dollar.

According to law enforcement, Melton and Hodges had a disagreement of some kind at the Family Dollar, where Hodges was working as a security guard. Hodges allegedly shot and killed Melton during the fight.

open image in gallery Justin Hodges, of Georgia, was arrested and charged with murder and aggravated assault relating to the shooting death of Scott Melton on Christmas Eve at a Family Dollar store ( East Point Police Department )

Police said that Hodges did not work for the store officially, but did so under the table for his girlfriend, who was an employee for Family Dollar.

The woman, who worked as a manager at the store, was also arrested and charged with obstruction after she allegedly lied about communicating with Hodges after he fled the scene. An arrest warrant states that the woman allegedly "refused to cooperate with detectives" because she was distraught over the shooting.

“He didn’t formally work for the store; his girlfriend did. So, he kind of worked for her underneath the table security,” East Point Police Chief Shawn Buchanan told the broadcaster.

Surveillance video reviewed by police allegedly captured images of Hodges shooting Melton before he fled the scene. Police said the footage does not suggest Melton did anything to justify the shooting.

In the video, Hodges can reportedly be seen chasing Melton out of the store before hitting Melton in the head with his pistol and shooting him.

Hodges reportedly fled the scene in his girlfriend's Hyundai, according to Atlanta News First.

CrimeStoppers of Greater Atlanta offered a $10,000 reward for information on Hodges before his arrest.