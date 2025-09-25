The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A murder suspect remains at large after he was released by accident by Oregon police.

Ty Anthony Sage was being held at Multnomah County Detention Center before he posted bail on September 22 and vanished.

The missing inmate was arrested in connection with a shooting that resulted in the death of 15-year-old Lowgunn Ivey at an apartment complex in Gresham, 16 miles east of Portland.

“The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office recognizes that we hold the ultimate responsibility for a person’s release from custody.

“In this case, the defendant should not have been able to post bail.

open image in gallery Ty Anthony Sage was arrested in connection with a robbery and a shooting which left a 15-year-old dead ( Multnomah County Sheriff's Office )

“We are committed to conducting a review of the incident to have a full understanding of what occurred and to identify improvements that can be made in our communications with the Court and the Sheriff’s Office.

“Our priority now is to safely locate the defendant.

“We ask anyone with information about his whereabouts to immediately call 9-1-1,” the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Sage’s bail was set at $5000, though the sheriff’s office admitted that he should have been allowed to post bail at all.

His suspected accomplice, Kevin Rivas-Ramirez, 26, remains in custody.

Both men were arrested in May 2025, four years after the shooting took place in Gresham.

According to court records, police arrived at the apartment complex at 3 pm on December 4 after receiving reports of gunfire at the address.

open image in gallery Sage was being held at Multnomah County Detention Center before he was accidentally released ( Google )

Upon arrival, they found the 15-year-old Ivey dead and Rivas-Ramirez bleeding.

Sage admitted to detectives that the pair had planned to rob Ivey and, according to court records, later said “it was never supposed to go down like that.”

“There hasn’t been any closure, there hasn’t been any updates until this last week.

“When I found out the indictments went out, and when I found out the first one got arrested and the second one got arrested in the same week, I was really happy.

“So I’ve been waiting for this for a while. It’s been kind of a rough road,” Ivey’s mother, Jodie Ramsey, said at the time of the arrests.