Michigan school shooter Ethan Crumbley to be sentenced to life without parole

Michigan school shooter Ethan Crumbley will be sentenced to life without any possibility of parole for murdering four of his classmates in a horror attack.

Judge Kwamé L. Rowe ruled in a court hearing in Michigan on Friday that prosecutors had proven that life without parole is an appropriate sentence for the killer – who was 15 at the time of the mass shooting.

“The prosecution has rebutted the presumption, by clear and convincing evidence, that a sentence to life without parole is a disproportionate sentence,” the judge said.

Since July, a Miller hearing has been taking place in the case to determine whether he should be sentenced to life with or without the possibility of parole.

Under Michigan state law, juveniles convicted of first-degree murder cannot automatically be sentenced to life in prison without parole – but prosecutors must prove that it is an appropriate sentence for the crime.

After multiple hearings, where the court has heard details of Crumbley’s upbringing and apparent mental health issues, the judge sided with the state agreeing that the mass shooter should never walk free from prison.

Now, Crumbley will return to court to be sentenced on 8 December.

Crumbley was charged as an adult with 24 counts including terrorism and first-degree murder following the 30 November 2021 attack on Oxford High School.

The then-15-year-old took a firearm that his parents had bought him as an early Christmas present into school in his backpack that day.

He then opened fire in the hallways and bathroom, killing four students Hana St. Juliana, 14, Tate Myre, 16, Madisyn Baldwin, 17, and Justin Shilling, 17.

Seven other victims were wounded in the attack, which at the time marked the deadliest school shooting in America since Parkland in 2018.