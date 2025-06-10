Fight over seating at an elementary school graduation leaves pregnant woman hurt and cops hunting for the suspect

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A pregnant woman has been hospitalized after a brawl broke out between parents at a kindergarten graduation ceremony, police say.

The 31 year-old victim was struck multiple times in the head and slammed against a wall during the altercation at Mastery John Wister Elementary in Philadelphia on Monday.

Cops were called out to East Germantown just after 10:15 a.m. after a disagreement about seating turned violent.

A violent brawl broke out between two moms at the John Wister Elementary Mastery Charter School Monday ( Google Maps )

The suspect, a female parent, fled the scene and is still at large. Police say she was wearing a grey hoodie and black pants at the time.

Witnesses said they saw the pregnant victim bleeding before medics took her to the hospital, where she was treated for her injuries. Her current condition has not been disclosed.

The school principal said no other parents were involved and stressed that no weapons were drawn during the altercation.

In a statement to parents, Wister Elementary School Principal Erica Smith said: “This morning during our kindergarten ceremony, there was an unfortunate incident involving an altercation between two of our parents. Police, who were already in the neighborhood, were informed and arrived quickly to remove the parents from the scene.

“Contrary to online rumors, the only injuries were between the two parents involved, and no weapons were drawn or involved in the incident. In an unrelated matter, there was a carjacking in the neighborhood for which police were called separately. This incident did not involve anyone in the Wister community and the suspect was apprehended.”

An investigation into the fight is ongoing. Anyone with information should contact Northwest Detectives at 215-685-3353.