Emergency services have responded to a school shooting in Graz ( AFP/Getty )

At least eight people are dead after a school shooting in the Austrian city of Graz, according to reports.

Austrian police confirmed that a major operation was underway in the city on Tuesday morning at the secondary school campus on Dreierschuetzengasse. The operation began at 10am after gunshots were heard inside the school, police said.

Local newspaper Kronen Zeitung reported that at least eight people have been killed. Initially, the news outlet reported five people were dead.

One witness reported to Kronen Zeitung that they heard 20 gunshots.

The interior ministry confirmed to state media ORF that several people were confirmed dead.

Several people have also reportedly been seriously injured, including students and teachers, ORF reports.

The building is currently being searched by authorities and the public have been warned to avoid the area.