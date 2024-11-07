82-year-old woman arrested for allegedly assaulting two people over political beliefs

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

An 82-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly assaulting two women because of their political beliefs, according to authorities.

Edmonds Police said officers were called to a report of an assault at a crossroads in Edmond, Seattle, just before 1pm on Monday.

A small crowd had been holding a rally in support of an unnamed conservative political figure when the elderly woman – who has not been publicly named – approached the group and shouted at them about their views, police said.

The suspect then allegedly got up in a 55-year-old woman’s face, commented on her clothing and skin color before pushing her and punching her in the chin.

A second woman, aged 66, stepped in between the pair to intervene before the 82-year-old also allegedly punched her, police said.

When officers arrived, the suspect said she could not understand why people of color would support the particular political candidate, police said. She was allegedly “very animated” and even tried to push a police officer to demonstrate how she had acted with the women.

The 82-year-old woman allegedly showed no remorse for her actions and was arrested on suspicion of a hate crime.

She was booked into the Snohomish County Jail.

Edmonds Police said officers were called to a report of an assault at a crossroads (pictured) in Edmond, Seattle, just before 1pm on Monday ( Google Maps )

The two victims did not suffer significant injuries and did not need medical treatment, police said.

The altercation came one day before Americans headed to the polls on Election Day to cast their votes in the presidential race, congressional races and down-ballot races. Donald Trump sailed to victory not long after polls closed, beating Kamala Harris in a race that will now see him head back to the White House in January.

Edmonds Police Chief Michelle Bennett said in the statement: “The constitution protects peaceful rallies in our community, and community members should never be met with violence while exercising those rights. Our officers properly determined that this was more than just an assault and arrested the suspect for the appropriate charge.”

Edmonds Mayor Mike Rosen added: “I’m disheartened that this violence has occurred in our community.

“Elections are an important part of society, and freedom of expression is the foundation on which democracy is built. Community members peacefully showing political support should not be subject to hateful violence. I’m thankful there were no serious injuries, and the suspect was held accountable.”