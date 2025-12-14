The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A raccoon that broke into a Virginia liquor store, drank itself silly and passed out in the bathroom is a repeat offender, according to officials.

Apparently, some animals never learn.

The furry bandit made global headlines, sparked spin-off merchandise and even inspired a Saturday Night Live sketch after he was found sleeping off his stupor inside an Ashland ABC store November 29.

“Supposedly this is like the third break-in he's had,” animal protection officer Samantha Martin told a local podcast host this week.

She said that other businesses and organizations in the building complex have also been burgled.

“He was in the karate studio,” Martin said. “I think he got into DMV [and] ate some of their snacks one time.”

open image in gallery A drunk raccoon discovered passed out in a Virginia liquor store is believed to be a repeat offender, officials said. ( Hanover County Animal Protection and Shelter )

She noted that animal control officers do not relocate the ring-tailed scavenger after his bouts of mischief “because that’s a death sentence for raccoons.”

Martin then provided more details about the now infamous break-in at the liquor store — painting a picture of a sophisticated criminal who knew exactly what he was doing.

On the Saturday after Black Friday, animal control officers received a call from the store manager informing them of an intruder in a, well, compromised state.

When Martin arrived at the scene, she discovered numerous shattered bottles of liquor, leaving the floor sticky with drink.

Then she found the culprit in the bathroom. The raccoon — now affectionately referred to as the “trashed panda” — was laying on the ground next to the toilet, with his limbs splayed in every direction.

“Once we figured out he wasn’t going anywhere anytime soon, we chuckled and were taking pictures of him and the ‘crime scene,’” Martin said.

“He’s a smart little critter,” she said. “He locked himself in the bathroom, so he knew what he was doing, he was protecting himself for the morning.”

It’s not clear exactly how the animal gained access to the store, but Martin said it’s possible he “fell through the ceiling.”

open image in gallery On November 28, the furry bandit broke into the liquor store, ransacked a few shelves and passed out in the bathroom. ( Hanover County Animal Protection and Shelter )

The bizarre incident — which has been the talk of the town and the broader country — has had the unexpected effect of helping raise more than $200,000 for Hanover County Animal Protection and Shelter, the department’s chief told The Washington Post.

It’s the largest amount of outside donations the department has received in 20 years.

“It’s relatable and it’s hilarious. People can come together and laugh,” Martin said.

“I think people can see the human side of it,” she added. “Everybody's been there, everybody’s had a few extra and passed out by the toilet and hoped somebody can come and help you the next morning.”