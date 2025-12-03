Drunk raccoon found passed out in liquor store after boozy escapade

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Virginia liquor store was left in disarray early on Saturday after a masked “burglar” broke in, smashing bottles and causing a ceiling tile to collapse. Staff arriving at the Ashland-area premises discovered alcohol pooled across the floor, initially suspecting a human intruder.

However, the true culprit of the nocturnal rampage was revealed to be a raccoon, found passed out on the bathroom floor following its boozy escapade. The trash panda had targeted the bottom shelf, home to scotch and whisky, leaving a trail of destruction.

Samantha Martin, an officer with local animal control, remarked on the incident: “I personally like raccoons. They are funny little critters. He fell through one of the ceiling tiles and went on a full-blown rampage, drinking everything.”

open image in gallery The trash panda had targeted the bottom shelf, home to scotch and whisky, leaving a trail of destruction. ( Samantha Martin/Hanover County Protection via AP )

Martin said she took the raccoon back to the animal shelter, though she had her fair share of giggles along the way.

“Another day in the life of an animal control officer, I guess,” she said.

The Hanover County Animal Protection and Shelter commended Martin for handling the break-in, and confirmed the raccoon had sobered up.

“After a few hours of sleep and zero signs of injury (other than maybe a hangover and poor life choices), he was safely released back to the wild, hopefully having learned that breaking and entering is not the answer,” the agency said.