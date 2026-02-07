The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A man accused of driving his Cybertruck under the influence and causing a crash that killed a woman just before Christmas has turned himself in to police.

Dayron Ramirez-Mesa, 21, surrendered himself to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office on Thursday.

He is facing charges including DUI manslaughter, vehicular homicide in a reckless manner, reckless driving with damage to property or person, and DUI with damage to property or person, according to an arrest report obtained by NBC 6 South Florida.

The crash happened on December 14, just after 8 a.m., near Southwest 56th Street and Southwest 122nd Avenue in Kendale Lakes, Florida. Ramirez-Mesa was allegedly driving a 2025 Cybertruck at high speeds through the area and ran a red light.

He allegedly struck two vehicles that were legally making left turns through the intersection, according to the report.

Dayron Ramirez-Mesa, 21, of Florida is facing DUI manslaughter and other charges relating to a December 14 crash that killed 40-year-old Dayana Abreu Perez. Miami-Dade County Sheriff's deputies said Ramirez-Mesa was driving his 2025 Cybertruck at 97 miles per hour just three seconds before the impact ( Miami-Dade County Sheriff's Office )

Dayana Abreu Perez, 40, was driving one of the vehicles and sustained severe injuries in the crash. She was rushed to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Perez was a mother of two, according to Univision.

Deputies who responded to the crash said in their report that they suspected Ramirez-Mesa of driving under the influence and noted that they smelled alcohol on his breath and saw that his eyes were watery and bloodshot.

Investigators collected blood samples from Ramirez-Mesa, which reportedly came back as .180, .103, and .081 — all of which were beyond the state's legal limit of .08.

According to the report, investigators believe Ramirez-Mesa's speed was double the posted limit of 40 miles per hour at the time of the crash. They allegedly pulled data from the Cybertruck's data recorder, which they say logged his speed at 97 miles per hour just three seconds before impact.

On Friday, Ramirez-Mesa appeared in court. His attorney argued that because he has no prior criminal record, his client should be released on terms reflecting that fact.

The Independent has requested comment from Ramirez-Mesa's defense attorney.

Prosecutors disagreed, citing the "egregious" nature of Ramirez-Mesa's alleged crime. They asked for a $50,000 bond on each count.

Judge Mindy Glazer agreed with the prosecution's position, citing the blood alcohol tests that allegedly show he was at more than twice the legal limit at the time of the crash.

"I think he should personally be held no bond, he killed somebody because he was driving drunk," Glazer said.

However, she ultimately set Ramirez-Mesa's bond at $75,000 and placed him under house arrest. He has been prohibited from driving.