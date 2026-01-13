Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Householder charged with murder after shooting and killing armed intruder at his home in Texas

Joel Adrian Florez, 43, is accused of killing 36-year-old Phillip Samuel Lozano Jr.

Joel Adrian Florez, 43, is accused of shooting and killing an armed intruder at his home in Texas
Joel Adrian Florez, 43, is accused of shooting and killing an armed intruder at his home in Texas (Big Spring Police Department)

An alleged late-night home invasion in Texas turned deadly – and the homeowner is now facing a murder charge.

Joel Adrian Florez, 43, was arrested and charged with murder after police say he shot and killed an armed intruder inside his home in Big Spring, Texas on Friday night.

Officers arrived to find Florez and a 40-year-old woman standing outside the home. Florez told officers there was a gunshot victim inside, according to the Big Spring Police Department.

The victim was identified as 36-year-old Phillip Samuel Lozano Jr. He was pronounced dead at the scene

According to investigators, Lozano was armed and had forced his way into the house when Florez shot him. Police confirmed Lozano suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

Florez was arrested on Saturday and charged with murder.

Authorities have not said whether Florez and Lozano knew each other. No additional details about the incident were released.

Texas has a “stand your ground” law that states that a person may use force against another person when they reasonably believe that force is needed to protect themselves.

Under the Castle Doctrine, in certain circumstances, residents can use force, including deadly force, to defend themselves, their family, and their property, considered to be their “castle,” from an intruder or attacker, without the duty to retreat.

Florez remains in the Howard County Detention Center.

