Diddy trial live: Former assistant and ‘drug mule’ Brendan Paul set to testify as another juror faces dismissal
Prosecutors could wrap up case as early as Wednesday after hearing from more key witnesses
The jury also heard from summary witness Ananya Sankar, a paralegal for the U.S. Attorney’s Office, who was called to walk the jurors through records and text messages pertaining to the defendant’s “freak offs” and alleged drug purchases, and from Penland.
Court to hear from rapper’s ‘drug mule’ as another juror could be dismissed
Today’s first witness is likely to be the returning Deleassa Penland, a special agent with the U.S. Attorney’s Office, who is expected to conclude the testimony she began yesterday before we hear from alleged “drug mule” Brendan Paul.
The government has said it expects to wrap up its case against Diddy by the middle of the week so we are nearing the end of this phase of proceedings.
On Monday, Judge Arun Subramanian dismissed Juror No. 6 after he came under scrutiny from prosecutors last week over an alleged “lack of candor” with the court.
The fate of another juror, who might have spoken improperly about the case, was left in the balance and we can get a ruling on that too.
Hello and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the sex trafficking trial of hip-hop mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs as it resumes in New York.
Combs is facing sex trafficking, transportation to engage in prostitution and racketeering conspiracy charges.
He was arrested in September 2024 as federal authorities alleged he threatened, abused and coerced victims “to fulfill his sexual desires” between 2004 and 2024.
Combs has denied any accusations of wrongdoing.