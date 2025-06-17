Kanye West makes surprise appearance at Diddy’s sex trafficking trial

Sean “Diddy” Combs’s sex trafficking trial continues in New York on Tuesday, with Deleassa Penland, a special agent with the U.S. Attorney’s Office, expected to continue her testimony before we hear from alleged “drug mule” Brendan Paul.

The government has said it expects to wrap up its case by Wednesday.

On Monday, Judge Arun Subramanian dismissed Juror No. 6 after he came under scrutiny from prosecutors last week over an alleged “lack of candor” with the court.

The fate of another juror, who might have spoken improperly about the case, was left in the balance.

The jury also heard from summary witness Ananya Sankar, a paralegal for the U.S. Attorney’s Office, who was called to walk the jurors through records and text messages pertaining to the defendant’s “freak offs” and alleged drug purchases, and from Penland.

Diddy is facing sex trafficking, transportation to engage in prostitution, and racketeering conspiracy charges. He was arrested in September 2024 as federal authorities alleged he threatened, abused, and coerced victims “to fulfill his sexual desires” between 2004 and 2024.

The rapper has denied any accusations of wrongdoing.