Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated

Diddy trial live: Former assistant and ‘drug mule’ Brendan Paul set to testify as another juror faces dismissal

Prosecutors could wrap up case as early as Wednesday after hearing from more key witnesses

Kelly Rissman,Isabel Keane,Joe Sommerlad
Tuesday 17 June 2025 08:19 EDT
Kanye West makes surprise appearance at Diddy’s sex trafficking trial

Sean “Diddy” Combs’s sex trafficking trial continues in New York on Tuesday, with Deleassa Penland, a special agent with the U.S. Attorney’s Office, expected to continue her testimony before we hear from alleged “drug mule” Brendan Paul.

The government has said it expects to wrap up its case by Wednesday.

On Monday, Judge Arun Subramanian dismissed Juror No. 6 after he came under scrutiny from prosecutors last week over an alleged “lack of candor” with the court.

The fate of another juror, who might have spoken improperly about the case, was left in the balance.

The jury also heard from summary witness Ananya Sankar, a paralegal for the U.S. Attorney’s Office, who was called to walk the jurors through records and text messages pertaining to the defendant’s “freak offs” and alleged drug purchases, and from Penland.

Diddy is facing sex trafficking, transportation to engage in prostitution, and racketeering conspiracy charges. He was arrested in September 2024 as federal authorities alleged he threatened, abused, and coerced victims “to fulfill his sexual desires” between 2004 and 2024.

The rapper has denied any accusations of wrongdoing.

Recommended

Court to hear from rapper’s ‘drug mule’ as another juror could be dismissed

Today’s first witness is likely to be the returning Deleassa Penland, a special agent with the U.S. Attorney’s Office, who is expected to conclude the testimony she began yesterday before we hear from alleged “drug mule” Brendan Paul.

The government has said it expects to wrap up its case against Diddy by the middle of the week so we are nearing the end of this phase of proceedings.

On Monday, Judge Arun Subramanian dismissed Juror No. 6 after he came under scrutiny from prosecutors last week over an alleged “lack of candor” with the court.

The fate of another juror, who might have spoken improperly about the case, was left in the balance and we can get a ruling on that too.

Diddy hugs his lawyer Nicole Westmoreland at the start of Monday’s hearing
Diddy hugs his lawyer Nicole Westmoreland at the start of Monday’s hearing (Reuters)
Joe Sommerlad17 June 2025 13:20

Good morning

Hello and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the sex trafficking trial of hip-hop mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs as it resumes in New York.

Combs is facing sex trafficking, transportation to engage in prostitution and racketeering conspiracy charges.

He was arrested in September 2024 as federal authorities alleged he threatened, abused and coerced victims “to fulfill his sexual desires” between 2004 and 2024.

Combs has denied any accusations of wrongdoing.

Joe Sommerlad17 June 2025 13:00

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in