Capricorn Clark, a former assistant for Sean “Diddy” Combs from 2004 to 2012, claimed the music mogul once threatened fellow rapper 50 Cent after an MTV press event.

Clark took the stand on Tuesday in Combs’ trial, where she testified that her former boss appeared to make a threat towards 50 Cent after the pair appeared together at the music channel.

Following the appearance, Clark said she entered an elevator with Combs and an “entertainment manager” who worked with both rappers.

“They were having a back and forth,” Clark testified about Combs and the manager.

open image in gallery Capricorn Clark, a former assistant for Sean "Diddy" Combs, testified that her former boss threatened 50 Cent at MTV Studios in NYC. ( Getty Images )

Clark recalled Combs then saying, “‘I don’t like all the back and forth … I like guns,’” in a tone she perceived as “very serious.”

50 Cent reacted to Clark’s testimony in an Instagram post on Tuesday, writing, “Cut, CUT...Wait a minute PUFFY’s got a gun, I can’t believe this I don’t feel safe...LOL.”

The Independent has contacted a representative for 50 Cent for comment.

The “In Da Club” rapper is a longtime critic of Combs on social media, posting memes and comments about his legal troubles.

According to the New York Post, after Combs’ ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura testified about being forced into "freak-off" sex sessions and detailed abuse she had suffered, 50 Cent took to Instagram, writing, ‘Damn he did all that s*** to go out like this, [shaking my head]...This s*** crazier th[a]n regular crazy.”

50 Cent is also releasing a Netflix docuseries about Combs’ alleged crimes titled Diddy Do It? with proceeds going to victims of the sexual assault and rape allegations against Combs.

open image in gallery 50 Cent (left) has longtime spoken about his dislike of Diddy (center) and his producing a Netflix docuseries about his alleged crimes. ( Getty Images )

He is executive producing the series alongside Alex Stapleton and David Karabinas. A release date for the project has yet to be announced.

Elsewhere in her testimony Tuesday, Clark claimed Combs threatened to kill her during her first day on the job and also kidnapped her at gunpoint to join him in an effort to kill rapper Kid Cudi, who Ventura was in a relationship with.

Combs, 55, is facing federal charges related to sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution. He has pleaded not guilty and denies any wrongdoing.