Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs faces crucial court hearing over prison sentence length

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Rap mogul Sean Combs will be back in court Thursday for a crucial hearing that could help to decide how long he will stay in prison.

The musician, known as Diddy, is awaiting sentence on two prostitution-related charges, for which he was convicted in July.

He will have spent nearly 13 months in jail when he is sentenced on October 3.

On Thursday, Judge Arun Subramanian plans to listen to arguments from lawyers on points of law that could help him decide a sentence for the Bad Boy Records founder.

In court papers submitted this week, his lawyers argued that he should be sentenced to no more than 14 months in prison.

With credit for good behavior, that would mean he would be released immediately.

In their submission, Combs' lawyers argued that a jury sent a loud message to the judge by exonerating him of the most serious charges.

Diddy, pictured in 2022, faces up to 10 years in prison for the charges on which he was found guilty ( AP )

“Put simply, the jury has spoken. Its verdict represents an ‘affirmative indication of innocence,’” the lawyers said.

“He has served over a year in one of the most notorious jails in America— yet has made the most of that punishment.

“It is time for Mr. Combs to go home to his family, so he can continue his treatment and try to make the most of the next chapter of his extraordinary life,” they added.

Prosecutors have suggested that they believe he should spend at least several more years behind bars, although they have not submitted their sentencing recommendations to the judge yet.

The counts he was found guilty of carry a punishment of up to 10 years in prison.

The judge has signaled that he, too, is leaning toward a substantial amount of prison time, twice refusing to grant bail since the jury returned its verdict, citing Combs' history of violence.

Combs was acquitted of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking charges that could have led to a life sentence, but convicted of arranging interstate travel for people engaged in prostitution.

Prosecutors said he arranged for paid sexual encounters between male sex workers and his girlfriends, some of whom testified about being beaten, kicked and choked by Combs.