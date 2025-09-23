Diddy lawyers urge judge to let rap mogul go free almost immediately

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Lawyers for Sean “Diddy” Combs have urged a New York federal judge to sentence him to no more than 14 months in prison when he comes before the court in early October.

That would mean that the Grammy-winning artist, who is awaiting sentencing on two prostitution-related charges, would go free almost immediately.

The lawyers made their arguments Monday in a written submission to Judge Arun Subramanian.

The judge has already rejected a proposed $50 million bail package, signaling that he does not believe the music mogul is close to being released.

Combs faces an October 3 sentencing after his July conviction by a Manhattan jury on two Mann Act charges that outlaw interstate commerce related to prostitution. Each charge carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

The Bad Boy Records founder was exonerated on more serious racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking charges that would have required a minimum of 15 years in prison and the possibility of a life sentence.

open image in gallery ‘Diddy’ will be sentenced on October 3 ( Invision/AP )

In their submission, Combs' lawyers argued that a jury sent a loud message to the judge by exonerating him of the most serious charges.

“Put simply, the jury has spoken. Its verdict represents an ‘affirmative indication of innocence,’” the lawyers said.

“He has served over a year in one of the most notorious jails in America — yet has made the most of that punishment.

“It is time for Mr. Combs to go home to his family, so he can continue his treatment and try to make the most of the next chapter of his extraordinary life,” they added.

Prosecutors, who will submit their recommendations prior to the sentencing, have already said they will urge Combs stay imprisoned substantially longer than the four to five years they originally thought.

open image in gallery Cassie Ventura with Diddy during their relationship ( Invision/AP )

Defense lawyers, though, wrote in their submission Monday that prosecutors “have lost all perspective.”

The music maven's trial featured lengthy testimony from two former girlfriends of Combs who said they felt forced to participate in drug-fueled sex marathons with male sex workers as Combs watched and sometimes filmed the dayslong encounters.

R&B singer Cassie Ventura testified that she participated in hundreds of the meetups, referred to as “freak-offs,” while she was his most frequent girlfriend from 2007 to 2018.

Another ex-girlfriend, testifying under the pseudonym “Jane,” said she also felt pressured to perform sexually with male sex workers while she dated Combs from 2021 until his arrest at a New York hotel a year ago.

There was also extensive testimony during the trial about Combs beating his girlfriends and using violence and the fears of it to control those around him.

Defense lawyers at trial conceded that there was domestic abuse but said the charges brought by prosecutors were not proven.