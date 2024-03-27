Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs doubles down on innocence as his alleged ‘drug mule’ is arrested: Updates
The rapper claimed federal agents used ‘excessive force’ while searching his home
Sean "Diddy" Combs has continued to deny any wrongdoing in the wake of a federal raid at his LA mansion centered on alleged sex trafficking and drug and gun smuggling activities.
His lawyer called the raid a "gross overuse of military-level force" for which there was "no excuse."
Combs' attorney insisted his client was innocent.
“There has been no finding of criminal or civil liability with any of these allegations,” attorney Aaron Dyers said. “Mr Combs is innocent and will continue to fight every single day to clear his name.”
A man police have called Combs' "drug mule," Brendan Paul, 25, was arrested by federal agents in a Miami airport on Monday while he was allegedly carrying "contraband inside of his personal travel bags." His arrest occurred on the same day Combs' mansion was searched.
Mr Paul was named in a lawsuit in February brought by music producer Rodney Jones. Jones alleged that Mr Combs sexually assaulted him and forced him to have sex with prostitutes. He also claims Mr Paul "acquires and distributes" guns and drugs for the rapper and ensured that sex workers were paid in cash.
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs breaks silence after home raids: ‘A gross overuse of military-level force’
Sean “Diddy” Combs has broken his silence following raids on two of his homes, describing the actions of US Homeland Security agents as a “gross overuse of military-level force”.
Lawyers for the rapper and music mogul said there was “no excuse” for the “hostility” shown by authorities towards Combs’ children and staff members at the two properties.
The raids occurred on Monday at the hip-hop star’s mansion in the Holmby Hills area of Los Angeles, California, and his Miami Beach home on Star Island, in Florida.
READ MORE:
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs breaks silence after home raids: ‘A gross overuse of force’
The raids on the homes in Los Angeles and Miami were carried out by US Homeland Security agents