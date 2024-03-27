✕ Close Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs declares innocence after FBI raids of his homes

Sean "Diddy" Combs has continued to deny any wrongdoing in the wake of a federal raid at his LA mansion centered on alleged sex trafficking and drug and gun smuggling activities.

His lawyer called the raid a "gross overuse of military-level force" for which there was "no excuse."

Combs' attorney insisted his client was innocent.

“There has been no finding of criminal or civil liability with any of these allegations,” attorney Aaron Dyers said. “Mr Combs is innocent and will continue to fight every single day to clear his name.”

A man police have called Combs' "drug mule," Brendan Paul, 25, was arrested by federal agents in a Miami airport on Monday while he was allegedly carrying "contraband inside of his personal travel bags." His arrest occurred on the same day Combs' mansion was searched.

Mr Paul was named in a lawsuit in February brought by music producer Rodney Jones. Jones alleged that Mr Combs sexually assaulted him and forced him to have sex with prostitutes. He also claims Mr Paul "acquires and distributes" guns and drugs for the rapper and ensured that sex workers were paid in cash.