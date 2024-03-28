Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs doubles down on innocence as his alleged ‘drug mule’ is arrested: Updates
The rapper claimed federal agents used ‘excessive force’ while searching his homes in LA and Miami
Sean “Diddy” Combs has broken his silence to deny all wrongdoing after federal agents raided his homes in Los Angeles and Miami in connection to a federal sex trafficking investigation.
In a statement through his lawyer, Diddy called the raids a “gross overuse of military-level force” for which there was “no excuse” and insisted he is innocent.
“There has been no finding of criminal or civil liability with any of these allegations,” attorney Aaron Dyers said. “Mr Combs is innocent and will continue to fight every single day to clear his name.”
The raids come after Diddy has faced accusations of sexual abuse from multiple alleged victims in a series of lawsuits in recent months.
Also this week, a man police have described as Diddy’s “drug mule” – Brendan Paul, 25 – was arrested by federal agents in a Miami airport while he was allegedly carrying “contraband inside of his personal travel bags”. His arrest came the same day as the searched on Diddy’s homes. Mr Paul was named in a lawsuit in February brought by music producer Rodney Jones, alleging that Diddy sexually assaulted him and forced him to have sex with prostitutes.
Who is Brendan Paul, the 25-year-old ex basketball star arrested as Diddy’s drug mule
Brendan Paul, the man arrested at a Florida airport earlier this week and who had been accused of being Sean “Diddy“ Combs’ “drug mule,” is a former Syracuse University men’s basketball player.
Federal agents raided Combs’s LA mansion on the same day Mr Paul was apprehended at Opa Locka Airport airport in Miami before he could board a private jet.
Mr Paul was recently named in a lawsuit filed by Rodney Jones, a music producer, who alleged that the former basketball player was Combs’ “mule” and worked to gather and distribute guns for the rapper.
Mr Paul became an amateur music producer after his college basketball career ended
Who sued Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs over sexual abuse in November?
The February lawsuit brought against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs by producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones is not the first time the rapper was sued for sexual misconduct.
In November, the singer Cassie, a protege of Combs, sued him. She claimed he engaged in years of sex abuse toward her, including rape. In the lawsuit, she claimed he forced her to have sex with male prostitutes and filmed the acts.
The suit was settled on the day after it was filed.
“I did not do any of the awful things being alleged,” Combs said after the November lawsuit.
Combs has also denied the allegations in the February lawsuit.
Guns reportedly found at Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs properties, sources claim
Firearms were reportedly found by federal agents searching Sean “Diddy” Combs’ properties in LA and Miami, according to sources who spoke to NBC News.
The type of firearms allegedly found and the legal owners of the firearms is unknown as of this report.
Federal agents searched the properties on Monday.
Combs is a defendant in a lawsuit allegeing that he was involved in drug trafficking. He has denied all allegeations and has called the federal raid a “witch hunt.”
Charlie Kirk invokes Jeffrey Epstein in Diddy conspiracy theory
Right-wing media figure Charlie Kirk invoked Jeffrey Epstein, the shamed, now-dead financier who sexually abused minors, in a conspiratorial rant about a lawsuit involving Sean “Diddy” Combs.
Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones, who sued Combs in February, alleged in court filings that the rapper installed “hundreds” of hidden cameras in his various homes.
Kirk theorised that the cameras may have been a way for Combs to collect blackmail material on famous figures attending his parties. He suggested Combs may have evidence of “Barack Obama,” “LeBron James” and “Justin Bieber” doing things they “shouldn’t have been doing.”
Combs has denied all of the allegations in the lawsuit.
Lawsuit claims ‘hundreds’ of hidden cameras were installed in the rooms inside Diddy’s homes
Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones, who sued Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs in February, alleged in court filings that the rapper installed “hundreds” of hidden cameras in his various homes.
“While living and traveling with Mr. Combs, Mr. Jones discovered that Mr. Combs had hidden cameras in every room of his home,” the court filing says.
Combs has denied the allegations in Mr Jones’ lawsuit.
Federal authorities raided Combs’ LA mansion on Monday. Combs has not been charged with a crime and was not detained.
WATCH: Sean 'Diddy' Combs' lawyer decries raids
Sean Combs will reportedly stay in the US to fight his charges, cancelling vacation plans
Just two days after his LA mansion was raided by federal law enforcement, Sean “Diddy” Combs is reportedly cancelling his plans and staying put in the US to fight allegeations that he was involved in gun, drug, and sex trafficking.
Sources who spoke with the LA Times said that Mr Combas was planning to leave for a spring break vacation with his daughters, but has cancelled those plans. He reportedly still has his passport. Mr Combs has not been detained or formally charged since the raid.
Mr Combs has denied any wrongdoing.
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ homes have been raided by US law enforcement. Here’s what we know
Homes belonging to Sean “Diddy” Combs in Los Angeles and Miami were raided by officials from US Homeland Security on Monday, 25 March.
The rapper and music mogul – who is credited with helping launch the careers of artists including Biggie Smalls, Mary J Blige and Usher – has faced a string of varying accusations in the past six months, including sexual assault.
Here’s everything you need to know:
The rapper and music mogul has faced a string of varying accusations in the past six months. Mike Bedigan reports
WATCH: Sex trafficking investigation: What's next for Diddy?
50 Cent reacts after Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Los Angeles and Miami homes raided by Home Security
Rapper 50 Cent has reacted on social media after federal agents raided Sean “Diddy” Combs’s Los Angeles and Miami homes.
Homeland Security raided both of Diddy’s homes “in connection with a federal sex trafficking investigation” according to Fox 11, who were first to report on the raids on Monday 25 March.
It was unclear whether Diddy was present at the time.
“S**t just got real,” 50 Cent posted on Instagram, with an image of the raid on Diddy’s Los Angeles home from Fox 11’s live news segment, where his sons King and Justin Combs were reported to be in handcuffs.
Raids are reportedly in connection with ‘a federal sex trafficking investigation’, with two men pictured outside Diddy’s LA home in handcuffs