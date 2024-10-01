120 additional lawsuits to be filed against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, lawyer says

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A team of lawyers announced that it plans to file more than 100 sexual assault lawsuits against Sean “Diddy” Combs.

The announcement marks yet another legal battle for the embattled music mogul. He had been facing a series of civil lawsuits that plagued him for months, accusing him of sex trafficking, sexual abuse and rape. His legal woes came to a crescendo when federal agents arrested Diddy in September on sex trafficking and racketeering charges.

He has denied all the allegations against him and remains in jail without bond.

“The biggest secret in the entertainment industry, that really wasn’t a secret at all, has finally been revealed to the world,” Tony Buzbee, one of the lead attorneys, said at a Tuesday press conference. “The wall of silence has now been broken and victims are coming forward.”

He said his firm represents 120 individuals who are accusing Diddy and his associates. Twenty-five of the victims were minors when the alleged acts in the complaints occurred, the lawyer said. The youngest was nine years old.

Sean “Diddy” Combs arrives for the 2018 Met Gala. A lawyer says there are 120 new lawsuit planned against the music mogul alleging assault ( AFP via Getty Images )

Most of the complaints will be filed in New York, Los Angeles or Miami. The laundry list of accusations against the music mogul include “violent sexual assault or rape, sexual abuse, facilitated sex with a controlled substance, false imprisonment, compelling prostitution, sexual misconduct, dissemination of video recordings… and sexual abuse of minors,” Buzbee said.

Many of the complaints stemmed from instances that occurred at parties, namely after parties, as well as hotels, well-known music venues, and even at auditions, where people were “coerced into this type of conduct” while trying to break into the music industry, the lawyer said. The conduct spans from 1991 through 2024.

He expects to start filing the cases within the next 30 days.

Combs arrives at the Pre-Grammy Gala And Salute To Industry Icons at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in January 2020, in Beverly Hills, California. He could face a wave of new allegations against him in the next month, lawyers say ( 2020 Invision )

Buzbee urged other victims to come forward: “If you are a victim, you are not alone.”

Federal agents arrested the music mogul in mid-September on racketeering and sex trafficking charges. A judge denied his bail, ordering the rapper to remain in federal custody at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn while awaiting trial.

“We will expose the enablers who enabled this conduct behind closed doors. We will pursue this matter no matter who the evidence implicates,” Buzbee said.

Another attorney, Andrew Van Arsdale, commented on the sheer volume of claims they had received: “Never ever in a 10-day period have we seen over 3,000 people come forward.” They have chosen to represent 120 of them and more than 100 more to vet.

The Independent has reached out to Diddy’s lawyer for comment on the announcement.