Denver man stabbed his uncle to death after fight over hot sauce escalated

A jury has found a Denver man guilty in the stabbing death of his uncle during an argument that escalated over a bottle of hot sauce.

George Vigil, 20, was convicted Monday after a four-day trial and five hours of jury deliberation, according to a statement released by the Denver District Attorney’s Office.

He was initially charged with second-degree murder but was convicted of the lesser charge of manslaughter in connection with the September 22, 2024, death of 39-year-old Robert Vigil.

The incident occurred at a residence in the 2300 block of North Federal Boulevard, located near the border of the Jefferson Park and Sloan Lake neighborhoods.

According to a probable cause statement obtained by FOX31, Vigil told officers that someone in the house was making a sandwich and asked for hot sauce. When Vigil reportedly responded that the condiment was in an upstairs bedroom, a verbal dispute broke out and quickly escalated into a physical fight.

At some point during the fight, Vigil stabbed his uncle.

Robert Vigil sustained serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

open image in gallery Vigil will be sentenced in August ( Denver Police Department )

Vigil was arrested at the scene and initially charged with second-degree murder. Prosecutors later proceeded with the manslaughter charge, under which he was ultimately convicted.

“This was a senseless tragedy born out of a family argument that should never have escalated to violence,” said Denver District Attorney John Walsh.

“We hope this verdict brings some measure of closure to Robert Vigil’s loved ones. I also want to commend the work of our prosecutors, investigators, and the Denver Police Department’s homicide unit for their commitment to justice.”

Vigilis set to be sentenced on August 22. He faces two to six years in prison.