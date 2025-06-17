Man reportedly confesses to stabbing fiancée to death because she was driving a wedge between him and his roommate

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A Michigan man confessed to stabbing his fiancée to death, telling cops he felt like she was “driving a wedge between him and his roommate,” authorities said.

Seth Thomas Martin, 25, called the cops on himself on Friday after he allegedly stabbed his fiancée, Mallory Myers, 33, inside his Waterford, Michigan, home.

“Seth stated, ‘she’s right next to me – she’s not doing good.’ Seth told dispatch he stabbed Mallory in the neck, the chest, arm a couple of times,’” a detective read from an interview with the defendant during a Monday court appearance, according to Fox 2 Detroit.

The couple had been lying in bed looking at her phone when Martin attacked her, stabbing her approximately 10 times, authorities said.

Martin then called 911 and confessed to the stabbing. He was taken into custody without incident. He was remanded to custody on Monday after a judge heard evidence in the case.

Seth Thomas Martin, 25, confessed to the fatal stabbing of his fiancée, 33-year-old Mallory Myers, police said. ( Waterford Police Department )

“Seth stated that he felt like Mallory was ‘driving a wedge between him and his roommate,’” the detective told the courtroom. It’s unclear why the suspect felt a wedge was being driven, or the roommate’s gender.

Authorities noted Martin’s reasons may have gone beyond his living situation, as Martin told police officers he had fantasized about killing his fiancée early in their relationship.

His fiancée was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Martin was arraigned Monday and denied bond. His next court appearance will be a probable cause hearing, scheduled for June 27, authorities said.