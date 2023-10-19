Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The defence attorneys for Delphi murders suspect Richard Allen have quit the high-profile case amid a scandal over the leak of graphic crime scene photos.

Graphic photos of the scene where teenage best friends Libby German and Abby Williams were found brutally murdered in February 2017 have been circulating among members of a social media community, The Murder Sheet podcast revealed this week.

In a bombshell twist, it emerged that the leak allegedly originated from a man close to the defence team representing Mr Allen – the 51-year-old local man now charged with the murders.

Now, Mr Allen’s attorneys have withdrawn from the case – throwing the trial into disarray.

A brief court hearing was held in Allen County, Indiana, on Thursday, where Allen County Special Judge Fran Gull was set to preside over several matters including the leak of the images.

Within minutes of the hearing starting, the judge said that Mr Allen’s attorneys had both withdrawn from the case, leaving the accused killer without legal representation.

The hearing was adjourned and he was returned to the state prison where he has been held for almost a year since his October 2022 arrest.