Three charged in fatal shooting of Latin singer Delarosa

Prosecutors on Wednesday filed murder charges against three men in the killing of 22-year-old Maria De La Rosa, who was shot over the weekend while sitting in a parked car in Los Angeles.

According to prosecutors, De La Rosa — a Latin artist who performs under the name DELAROSA — was in a vehicle with two others early Saturday in Northridge when three men approached, demanded money and then opened fire, striking everyone inside.

De La Rosa later died at a hospital, while the two other victims remain in critical condition, prosecutors said.

“This was a ruthless and targeted attack that stole the life of a young woman and artist and inflicted profound lifelong trauma on her family and the two survivors,” LA County District Attorney Nathan Hochman said in a news release Wednesday.

A 27-year-old man was arrested the same day, and another 27-year-old man was arrested the next day. An arrest warrant has been issued for the third man, a 21-year-old. Attorneys for the first two could not be reached for comment.

All are from Northridge and were charged with one felony count of murder and two felony counts of attempted second-degree robbery.

DELAROSA has more than 40,000 followers on Instagram and released a single in August called, “No Me Llames,” which in English translates to “Don't Call Me.”

Under her most recent post on Instagram, many people acknowledged and commented on her death, including Jimmy Humilde, a founder of record label Rancho Humilde.