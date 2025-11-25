Rising Latin singer, 22, killed in ‘ambush’ attack as she sat in parked car
- Maria de la Rosa, a 22-year-old Latin music artist and social media influencer known as DELAROSA, was fatally shot in an ambush-style attack in Northridge, Los Angeles, early Saturday, cops say.
- The incident occurred around 1:25 am when two men approached a parked car de la Rosa was sitting in with two other individuals and opened fire.
- De la Rosa was pronounced dead at a hospital while the two other occupants of the vehicle were injured, though their conditions were not made public.
- Authorities have not yet made any arrests in connection with the shooting, nor have they revealed a motive for the attack.
- The artist had recently released her debut single and had a significant online presence, leading to an outpouring of tributes from fans and the Latin music community following her death.