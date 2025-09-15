Three dead babies found in a Pennsylvania home weeks after a woman was evicted: cops

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Three dead babies were found in a Pennsylvania home weeks after a woman was evicted, according to the cops.

Jessica Mauthe, 39, was recently kicked out of the home she was renting in Cadogan Township, according to local outlet TribLIVE.

When her ex-landlord was cleaning out the home, he found a trash bag with a foul odor, TribLIVE reported, citing a criminal complaint.

Local authorities confirmed a dead baby was inside the bag, and when state police got involved in the investigation, they found two totes in the attic that had two more dead babies inside, according to the complaint.

Jessica Mauthe, 39, has been charged after three dead babies were found in a Pennsylvania home ( Armstrong County Jail )

Mauthe told police she gave birth to the first baby in her bathroom roughly a year ago, per local CBS News affiliate KDKA. She said the baby was in the toilet for several minutes, making noises, KDKA reported, citing the criminal complaint.

Mauthe told the authorities she took the baby out of the toilet and wrapped it in towels “until it stopped making noises,” per police. She then put the baby in a closet, per KDKA.

Mauthe also admitted to giving birth to the other two babies and putting their bodies in the attic, according to the cops.

She has been charged with criminal homicide and abuse of a corpse. Local NBC affiliate WPXI said she is being held in the Armstrong County Jail and was denied bail.

A neighbor called the crime “evil” and said another local was so “sick” by the news that she almost missed work.

"Shocked, yeah. No one believed it, yeah. It's just evil," Carmen Felix told local ABC affiliate WTAE. "How can you plop babies in the toilet?”

“Yeah, the girl across from here is a nurse, and, yeah, she is sick. She almost didn't go to work today because she can't get this off her mind,” Felix said.