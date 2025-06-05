Cuban rapper arrested in Florida after kidnapping fan who asked for photo, cops say

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Chocolate MC, a Cuban rapper, has been arrested in south Florida for allegedly kidnapping one of his fans.

Yosvanis Sierra-Hernandez, Chocolate MC's real name, allegedly forced one of his fans at gunpoint to drive him around and tried to steal money from him.

The incident occurred outside an Opa-locka grocery store on Tuesday, according to Local 10.

A fan approached Sierra-Hernandez, 34, and asked him for a photo outside the grocery store. Rather than posing, the rapper allegedly "walked over to the parking lot, placed a firearm on the victim's chest and forced him to surrender his vehicle," according to police.

Sierra-Hernandez then "pointed the firearm at him again and ordered the victim into the driver's seat."

"Yosvanis demanded cash from the victim” and “forced the victim to drive him to several locations over the course of approximately two hours before eventually releasing him unharmed," a police report says.

The victim reportedly told Sierra-Hernandez that he didn't have any money on him, so Sierra-Hernandez allegedly gave the man his phone number and told him to send him the money over the Zelle online money transfer app, but the victim did not have Zelle either.

open image in gallery Sierra-Hernandez gave his alleged victim his phone number and told him to Zelle him some money, police say ( Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office )

Detectives used surveillance video collected from the store to corroborate the victim's story.

When Sierra-Hernandez was eventually arrested, police found him carrying a gun.

Sierra-Hernandez was also arrested in 2024 after police accused him of kidnapping and raping his ex-girlfriend.

He has also been accused of publicly advertising a bounty and a murder-for-hire plot targeting a man who was arrested in connection with the shooting death of another rapper, Jose "El Taiger" Carbajal.