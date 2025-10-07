The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A Las Vegas woman has been arrested after allegedly posing as a nurse and writing fake prescriptions for diabetic children.

Crystal Scott faces 73 charges including forgery, practicing nursing without a license, child abuse and furnishing a dangerous drug to a minor, according to a criminal complaint seen by 8 News Now Investigators.

Scott, 44, used the professional identities of two licensed physicians without their permission to write 24 fraudulent prescriptions, cops say.

“She put a lot of people at risk, and some of them don’t even know,” the parent of an alleged victim told the outlet.

open image in gallery Scott was charged at Las Vegas Justice Court with forgery, practicing nursing without a license and child abuse ( Google Streetview )

An investigation was launched on September 26, after a chief nurse at the Clark County School District noticed irregularities on a note authorising school staff to administer insulin. Some of the notes were dated as being approved in 2026.

A dozen fraudulent documents were uncovered, which led the nurse to contact the physician whose license number was on the notes, 8 News Now reports. He told the nurse that he had not signed the medical orders and that he did not even treat pediatric patients.

Following Scott’s arrest, cops found various drugs, insulin pumps and blank lab orders in a physician’s name, according to the arrest report. The document also stated that police found completed lab orders under Scott’s name.

“By falsely representing herself as a registered nurse, Scott assumed a position of trust with vulnerable families who relied on her for critical medical treatment for their diabetic children,” police wrote in the report 8 News Now quoted. “Scott provided false assurances to parents, pharmacies, and school officials, all while lacking any professional license or medical oversight.”

open image in gallery Scott was arrested after a nurse noticed some discrepancies on a student’s medical forms ( 8 News Now — Las Vegas )

Scott was arrested and later appeared at the Las Vegas Justice Court, where her bail bond was set at $50,000.

A profile in Scott’s name appeared on a Nevada medical website named TheDocs, which offers a range of medical treatments.

The now removed page described her as a “registered nurse with a master’s degree in dietetics,” as well as being a “dedicated diabetes educator.”

The Independent has contacted the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department for comment.