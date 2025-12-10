The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Prosecutors in the Luigi Mangione murder trial have released police body camera footage showing the moment police approached him at a Pennsylvania McDonald's.

The footage was released exactly a year after Mangione's arrest.

Mangione, 27, has been charged with murder in the shooting death of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in New York City on December 4, 2024.

Police launched a manhunt in response to the shooting, and on December 9 were tipped off that someone matching the suspect's description was eating at a McDonald's in Altoona, Pennsylvania.

In the footage, officers enter the McDonald's and approach a man in a knit hat and a medical face mask sitting in the rear of the restaurant. The police ask the person—said to be Mangione—to pull his mask down, which he does.

open image in gallery This image taken from video released by Pennsylvania State Police shows Luigi Mangione, a suspect in the fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, at a McDonald's in Altoona, Pennsylvania, on Dec. 9, 2024

An officer then asks the man police identified as Mangione for his name. The man says his name is "Mark" and gives a last name that sounds like "Rosario."

"Someone called, and they thought you were suspicious," one of the officers says.

The man in the video apologizes, after which the officer asks for his ID. The man produces his ID and hands it to the police. As the officer wearing the body camera walks away to run the license, another officer can be heard asking the man where he is from. After that, the video ends.

The license the man handed to the police did have the name "Mark Rosario" on it, but included a photo of a man who looks like Mangione.

The officers involved in the video are Altoona police officers Joseph Fetwiler and Tyler Frye.

The footage was released on the fifth day of a pretrial hearing to determine if the evidence collected on the day of Mangione's arrest can be shown at his trial.

open image in gallery Luigi Mangione has pleaded not guilty to weapons, stalking and murder charges in the shooting death of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in New York City ( Curtis Means @2025 )

Mangione has been charged in federal court with murder, stalking, and firing a weapon with a silencer in furtherance of a crime, and has been charged in New York with second-degree murder, criminal possession of a weapon, and criminal possession of a forged instrument. The state charges carry a maximum sentence of life in prison, while the federal charges seek the death penalty.

He has entered not-guilty pleas for both the state and federal charges.

The evidence collected by Altoona police—which includes the alleged murder weapon, a pistol silencer, a gun magazine loaded with bullets, and a so-called manifesto—has become a point of contention ahead of Mangione's trial.

Mangione's defense team wants the items barred from entry into the trial, accusing police of searching Mangione without first obtaining a warrant. They also want some of the comments in the body cam footage tossed, including the part where Mangione allegedly gives the police a fake name.

They have argued that Mangione made those comments before police read him his Miranda rights.

His attorneys already successfully argued to have state terrorism charges against Mangione tossed in September.