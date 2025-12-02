Officer told Luigi Mangione he was responding to loitering call before arrest

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Luigi Mangione was back in court on Tuesday, while a Pennsylvania police officer testified about responding to a tip from a McDonald's manager that ended the intense manhunt for UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson's killer.

“It's him … I'm not kidding. He’s real nervous, and he didn’t talk too much,” Officer Joseph Detwiler told a supervisor by phone from the restaurant parking lot moments after meeting Mangione, according to the officer's body-camera video played in court during the second day of a hearing about evidence in the case.

As soon as Mangione removed his medical mask at the restaurant in Altoona, Pennsylvania, Detwiler said, “I knew" he was the suspect whose face had been all over the news since the shooting five days earlier on a Manhattan sidewalk.

Mangione said very little at first to Detwiler and another officer, giving only what turned out to be a false name, home state and driver's license. But Detwiler testified that he’d noticed the man's fingers shaking as they interacted and officers patted him down.

Over the ensuing minutes, Mangione placidly ate a hash brown as the officers waited for colleagues and claimed they were simply responding to concerns about loitering at the fast-food chain.

“I was trying to keep him calm,” Detwiler told the court, adding that he at one point started whistling over the restaurant's holiday-season music to “make him think that nothing was different about this call than any other call.”

Lawyers for Mangione, 27, want to block prosecutors from showing or telling jurors at his eventual Manhattan trial about statements he allegedly made and items authorities said they seized from his backpack during his arrest.

The objects include a 9 mm handgun that prosecutors say matches the one used in the killing and a notebook in which they say Mangione described his intent to “wack” a health insurance executive.

The defense contends the items should be excluded because police didn't get a warrant before searching Mangione's backpack. They also want to suppress some statements Mangione made to law enforcement personnel, such as allegedly giving a false name, because officers started asking questions before telling him he had a right to remain silent.

The laws concerning how police interact with potential suspects before reading their rights or obtaining search warrants are complex and often disputed in criminal cases.

In Mangione's case, crucial questions will include whether he believed he was free to leave when he spoke to the arresting officers, and whether there were “exigent circumstances” that merited searching his backpack before getting a warrant.

Detwiler testified that he never told Mangione he couldn't leave, nor mentioned the New York shooting. Defense lawyers, however, have argued in court filings that officers “strategically” stood in a way that prevented him from leaving.

Mangione, the Ivy League-educated scion of a wealthy Maryland family, has pleaded not guilty to state and federal murder charges. The state charges carry the possibility of life in prison, while federal prosecutors are seeking the death penalty. Neither trial has been scheduled.

Mangione’s lawyers want to bar evidence from both cases, but this week’s hearing pertains only to the state case.

Manhattan prosecutors haven't yet laid out their arguments for allowing the disputed evidence. Their federal counterparts have said in court filings that police were justified in searching the backpack to ensure there were no dangerous items and that Mangione's statements to officers were voluntary and made before he was under arrest.

Five witnesses testified on Monday, including a Pennsylvania prison officer who said Mangione told him that, when arrested, he had a backpack with foreign currency and a 3D-printed pistol.

Surveillance video showed a masked gunman shooting Thompson from behind as the executive walked to a midtown Manhattan hotel for his company’s annual investor conference on Dec. 4, 2024. Prosecutors say “delay,” “deny” and “depose” were written on the ammunition, mimicking a phrase insurance industry critics use to describe how companies avoid paying claims.

Thompson, 50, worked at the giant UnitedHealth Group for 20 years and became CEO of its insurance arm in 2021. He was married and had children who were in high school.