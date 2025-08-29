Convicted murderer charged with kidnapping after missing 15-year-old girl found safe

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A man previously convicted of second-degree murder was arrested this week after police say he kidnapped a Massachusetts teenager.

Christopher Rodriguez, 40, was taken into custody Thursday in Manchester, New Hampshire, and a missing 15-year-old girl was safely located, according to United States Marshals Service officials.

Officials say Rodriguez allegedly lured the teenager from North Andover, Massachusetts.

“The juvenile has been safely returned to the Massachusetts Department of Youth Services by the North Andover Police Department,” the U.S. Marshals Service said in a statement.

open image in gallery Officials say Rodriguez allegedly lured the teenager from North Andover, Massachusetts ( Londonderry Police Department )

Police believe Rodriguez’s involvement with the teenager may date back to 2023, authorities added.

The Londonderry Police Department had requested assistance from the U.S. Marshals New Hampshire Joint Fugitive Task Force on August 16, after investigators said Rodriguez gave deceptive statements during a police encounter earlier in the month.

Rodriguez has a violent criminal history.

He was convicted of second-degree murder in connection with a 1999 armed robbery in New York City, sentenced in 2000, and released from prison in 2017.

Following Thursday’s arrest, Rodriguez was transported to the Londonderry Police Department.

He now faces multiple charges, including kidnapping a juvenile, endangering the welfare of a child, hindering apprehension or prosecution, and obstructing government administration.