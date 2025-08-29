Irishwoman kidnapped in Haiti is released along with other hostages

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An Irishwoman and seven other people kidnapped in Haiti earlier this month have been released, Ireland’s deputy premier Simon Harris has said.

Gena Heraty, who is from Westport in Co Mayo, was one of eight hostages, including a three-year-old child, who were kidnapped from an orphanage in Kenscoff on August 3.

Ms Heraty oversees the orphanage, which is run by the humanitarian organisation Nos Petits Freres et Soeurs (Our Little Brothers and Sisters).

Tanaiste Mr Harris said he was delighted to confirm the release of Ms Heraty and her fellow hostages.

“We warmly welcome the news that Gena and all of the Haitian nationals taken captive on August 3, including a small child, have been released and are reported to be safe and well,” he said.

In a statement released by Ireland’s Department of Foreign Affairs, Ms Heraty’s family said: “We are so delighted to be able to share that Gena, and all those taken with her, have been released following their kidnapping on August 3 2025 from the St Helene property in Kenscoff, Haiti.”

“We are relieved beyond words. We are so deeply grateful to everyone, in Haiti and internationally, who has worked tirelessly over these terrible weeks to help secure their safe return.

“In particular we would like to acknowledge the support of Tanaiste Simon Harris, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade and his team at the Department of Foreign Affairs, including Geraldine Byrne Nason, ambassador of Ireland to the United States of America.

“The global outpouring of concern, love, prayers and solidarity shown for Gena and to us by friends, neighbours, communities, colleagues, and indeed those with no connection to us at all has been a huge source of comfort and support.

“For now our priority is Gena – her health, protection and privacy – and those in her care. We kindly ask that the media respect the need for privacy as all those involved recover from this traumatic ordeal.

“We continue to hold Haiti in our hearts and hope for peace and safety for all those who are affected by the ongoing armed violence and insecurity there.”

Mr Harris hailed Ms Heraty as a “deeply courageous person”.

“This is the outcome we had all hoped for and I want to sincerely thank all those who played a part in securing their release, including Gena’s colleagues at Nos Petits Freres et Soeurs, the local community representatives, Haitian authorities, An Garda Siochana, our UN and European partners and the many officials in the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade for their tireless work to achieve this result,” he said.

“This has, of course, been an extraordinarily difficult and stressful situation for the Heraty family. I wish to pay tribute to their resilience and determination to support Gena and her fellow captives over these past difficult weeks.

“Gena is a respected humanitarian and deeply courageous person who has dedicated her life to supporting the most vulnerable people in Haiti.

“This is a timely moment to recognise the work of all Irish humanitarians and missionaries working in challenging contexts and providing life-saving support in Gaza, Sudan, Ukraine and beyond.

“While we welcome this news, it is also important that we do not lose sight of the challenges facing the people of Haiti.

“I now send Gena, her family and all those released my very best wishes. We will continue to provide all possible support as they recover from their terrible ordeal.”