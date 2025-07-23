Couple arrested for ‘lewd acts’ on a plane for performing sex act in their seats while children watched, cops say

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A Connecticut couple flying to Florida was arrested after two children allegedly watched them performing sexual acts mid-flight in their seats, authorities said.

Trista L. Reilly, 43, and Christopher Drew Arnold, 42, both from Danbury, Connecticut, were arrested following a JetBlue flight on Saturday, from New York to Sarasota, Florida, WWSB reported.

During the flight, a flight attendant was approached by a mother who said her two children just witnessed two other passengers engaging in sexual activity in their seats.

The flight attendant was directed to the area where Reilly and Arnold were sitting and allegedly witnessed Reilly “making up-and-down movements with her head while she was face down on Mr. Arnold’s lap,” authorities said.

The mother provided a witness statement that said even after the couple realized the two children were watching “they didn’t stop,” CT Post reported.

Trista L. Reilly, 43, and Christopher Drew Arnold, 42, both from Danbury, Connecticut, were arrested after two children allegedly watched them perform sexual acts mid-flight. ( Sarasota County Sheriff's Office )

The accusations were then corroborated by the two children, who told authorities they directly observed the sexual acts.

Reilly and Arnold were arrested after the plane landed at Sarasota Bradenton International Airport around 11:30 a.m. Saturday morning, authorities said.

Both have been charged with lewd or lascivious exhibition, specifically in the presence of minors, which is a felony charge. Court records indicated that the pair was released without bail. They are scheduled to be arraigned on August 15.