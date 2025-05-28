The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A traveler flying home from a family vacation in Disney World was arrested after repeatedly hitting a child who was calling her “fat” and “Miss Piggy” during the flight, according to reports.

Kristy Crampton and her family were on Allegiant Flight 2885 from Orlando-Sanford International Airport to Hagerstown, Maryland, Monday when a child in the group started calling Crampton names, WFTV reported.

While the relationship between Crampton and the child was not known, Crampton began swinging at the boy after he told her she couldn’t fit in the airplane seat, witnesses told police. Crampton “began hitting the child with her fist” and smacked him on the head with a water bottle.

At one point, she “slammed” the child’s head into the airplane window, according to the police report.

Throughout the abuse, the child used his arms to cover his head, the report claims.

open image in gallery Kristy Crampton was arrested after hitting a child who called her ‘fat’ while flying home from a family vacation in Disney World. ( Sanford Airport Police )

Crampton told authorities that the child was “very rude” and “disrespectful” on their trip and that she took away his phone when he first started calling her names. She claimed the child pushed her off the armrest twice, prompting her to begin “smacking” him, according to the report.

Meanwhile, police wrote in their report that Crampton went beyond “typical disciplinary actions.”

“The woman was not correcting the child; she was abusing him,” one witness told police.

The family declined to give statements to police.

Crampton was charged with felony child abuse. She appeared before a Seminole County judge Tuesday, who granted her a $10,000 bond. The judge also ordered that she have no contact with the child.