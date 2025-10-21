The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A shopper fatally shot a man inside a Compton store after he allegedly groped a female customer and threatened other patrons and staff, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies responded to a disturbance call at a shopping center in the 1300 block of East Alondra Boulevard. The call was later upgraded to include a gunshot victim at the scene.

Officials did not reveal the store where the incident occurred in a news release on Monday, but NBC Los Angeles identified the location as Pink Beauty Supply.

Investigators say the suspect entered the store behind a female customer and groped her. When employees asked the 43-year-old man to leave, he became verbally aggressive and began throwing and damaging merchandise, according to authorities.

He then displayed an object believed to be a knife while threatening harm to everyone in the store, police said.

A woman in her 50s, fearing for the safety of herself, employees and others nearby, fired a warning shot at the man with her personal firearm.

open image in gallery The man allegedly threatened store staff and customers with a knife, police said. ( AFP via Getty Images )

When the suspect turned toward her, she fired again, striking him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Sheriff’s Department said video evidence shows additional customers may have witnessed the incident unfolding in the store or its parking lot. Investigators are asking anyone present at the time to come forward.

The bureau can be contacted at (323) 890-5500. Anonymous tips may also be submitted through Crime Stoppers by calling (800) 222-8477, using the “P3 Tips” app available on Google Play or the Apple App Store, or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

The names of the suspect or the shooter have been released as of Tuesday morning. Authorities did not indicate any arrests.

The Independent contacted the LA County Sheriff's Department for further comment.