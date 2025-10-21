Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Woman fatally shoots armed man who groped and attacked customers inside beauty store, police say

The man who was fatally shot allegedly had a knife and became verbally aggressive when employees asked him to leave Pink Beauty Supply

Erin Keller
In Ohio
Tuesday 21 October 2025 09:42 EDT
A woman shot and killed a man Monday after he alleglly groped another female customer at Pink Beauty Supply in Compton, California
A woman shot and killed a man Monday after he alleglly groped another female customer at Pink Beauty Supply in Compton, California (AFP via Getty Images)

A shopper fatally shot a man inside a Compton store after he allegedly groped a female customer and threatened other patrons and staff, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies responded to a disturbance call at a shopping center in the 1300 block of East Alondra Boulevard. The call was later upgraded to include a gunshot victim at the scene.

Officials did not reveal the store where the incident occurred in a news release on Monday, but NBC Los Angeles identified the location as Pink Beauty Supply.

Investigators say the suspect entered the store behind a female customer and groped her. When employees asked the 43-year-old man to leave, he became verbally aggressive and began throwing and damaging merchandise, according to authorities.

He then displayed an object believed to be a knife while threatening harm to everyone in the store, police said.

A woman in her 50s, fearing for the safety of herself, employees and others nearby, fired a warning shot at the man with her personal firearm.

The man allegedly threatened store staff and customers with a knife, police said.
The man allegedly threatened store staff and customers with a knife, police said. (AFP via Getty Images)

When the suspect turned toward her, she fired again, striking him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Sheriff’s Department said video evidence shows additional customers may have witnessed the incident unfolding in the store or its parking lot. Investigators are asking anyone present at the time to come forward.

The bureau can be contacted at (323) 890-5500. Anonymous tips may also be submitted through Crime Stoppers by calling (800) 222-8477, using the “P3 Tips” app available on Google Play or the Apple App Store, or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

The names of the suspect or the shooter have been released as of Tuesday morning. Authorities did not indicate any arrests.

The Independent contacted the LA County Sheriff's Department for further comment.

