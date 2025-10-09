5 new podcasts to listen to this week

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Are you becoming a parent or looking to get onto the property ladder? Then this week’s podcast picks will be a great resource for you.

1. People Property Place Podcast

Streaming platform: All streaming platforms

Genre: Property

Have you ever wondered what leaders in the real-estate investment management industry do and think about the property market? Or how they got their foot in the door? Well, the People Property Place Podcast has all the answers you need.

In this week’s episode, host Matthew Watts, founder and managing director at Rockbourne, speaks with James Agar, head of real estate origination at PIC Capital, to unpack how institutional capital is reshaping housing, regeneration, and long-income strategies across the UK.

But first, Watts talks to Agar about how he got into real estate in the first place, why he was initially attracted to banking, some of the first lending and investment deals he made, and what he was like as a child.

The pair also discuss what happens when billions of pounds of pension money flow into real estate, and whether creative deal structures solve the UK’s housing and regeneration challenges in a high-rate environment.

Whether you are an existing real estate professional, aspiring to break into the space, or just want to know more about this fascinating sector, the People Property Place Podcast is for you.

2. Parents: You’ve Got This. We’ve Got You

Streaming platform: All streaming platforms and YouTube

Genre: Family

Parents: You’ve Got This. We’ve Got You, is a new podcast from Tommee Tippee for mums in the thick of it, like host and new mum Jilly Isabella.

In each episode, Isabella is joined by a guest star and parenting professional to share real stories and advice to help you navigate pregnancy, the newborn days, early parenthood and the highs and lows that come with it.

This week, Isabella speaks to The Receipts podcast host Audrey Akande, as well as midwife of 11 years, Lily.

The trio dive into the aspects of pregnancy and labour no one told them about.

Akande, who has been vocal about her pregnancy experience and admits that “it wasn’t the best”, opens up about suffering from all-day sickness, HG – also known as hyperemesis gravidarum – and preclampsia.

Lily adds that it’s uncommon for women to deal with HG – [it is thought to affect one to three in every 100 pregnancies] – and why it is very different from morning sickness.

Whether you’re expecting, a new parent, or simply curious about the journey, Parents: You’ve Got This. We’ve Got You, is packed with honest conversations and expert advice to help you feel prepared and supported.

3. Podcrushed

Streaming platform: All streaming platforms and YouTube

Genre: Entertainment

Podcrushed is a twist on the classic celebrity interview podcast, where guests share their teenage memories, both meaningful and mortifying.

In each episode, guests join hosts Penn Badgley, Nava Kavelin, and Sophie Ansari to explore the heartbreak, anxiety and self-discovery of being a teenager.

Sometimes the results are awkward and heartwarming, yet always relatable stories about everything from childhood crushes and battles with body hair, to schoolyard scuffles.

In the latest episode, Badgley, Kavelin and Ansari are joined by author and actor Tembi Locke, who takes listeners from her whirlwind childhood to her life today as a bestselling writer and performer.

Locke first talks about turning 12 and why it was a time of change – her dad remarried and she changed schools a lot – how her relationship with her mum evolved, her creative influences and early passions.

It was also interesting hearing Locke talking about her love for painting, the importance of boredom, and her path to professional success.

If you want to become a “crushie”, take the first step by listening to this episode.

4. The Wrap Room Podcast

Streaming platform: All streaming platforms and YouTube

Genre: Arts

The Wrap Room Podcast is your front-row seat to culture, creativity and connection, hosted by Fee Mak.

In the latest episode, Mak is joined by journalist Taylor-Dior Rumble, author of The Situationship, who talks about what it’s like seeing your ideas brought to life.

Rumble also talks about writing another book, the ideas she has for a sequel, what creativity meant to her as a child, and the impact author Jacqueline Wilson has had on British literature.

It was interesting to hear Rumble talk about journalism, dating apps, and why being “chosen” by a man shouldn’t be the entirety of our existence as women.

Rumble and Mak also share the pressures of being a young black woman in media, how Rumble protects her voice when covering heavy topics, and what inspired her to write a novel that doesn’t fit neatly into any box – just like real life.

Spotlight on…

5. Stockton Street: Venus and Serena Williams

Streaming platform: All streaming platforms and X

Genre: Sports and life

Tennis stars Serena and Venus Williams are returning to their roots in their new X Originals video podcast, Stockton Street: Venus and Serena Williams.

In the debut episode of the podcast, named after the street they grew up on in Compton, California, the pair interview each other, reflect on their old matches, their upbringing and address rumours about whether they “secretly hated each other”.

The second episode sees the Williams sisters continue down memory lane in New York – before they were sitting in armchairs on an empty court.

They discuss some of their favourite memories when they lived in New York, why having a tribe to keep you grounded during tough seasons is important, and share an exercise listeners can try when they are in a bad space.

Stockton Street: Venus and Serena Williams is a timely reminder about how small victories and positive words can move us to larger victories. It makes for an inspiring listen.