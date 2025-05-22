CIA guards shoot woman at headquarters hours after gunman killed jewish couple in DC

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A woman was shot at CIA headquarters early Thursday in what the agency called a “security incident” that unfolded hours after two Israeli Embassy staff members were fatally shot outside D.C.’s Jewish museum.

The shooting, which was not fatal, happened just before 4 a.m. outside the agency’s gated entrance in McLean, Virginia, when a female driver refused to follow commands at a checkpoint, the New York Post reported.

The CIA confirmed to Reuters that it took a person into custody after its security staff “engaged a person” outside the main gates. The spokesperson declined to say whether the gunfire struck the individual.

“There was a security incident that law enforcement responded to outside CIA Headquarters. The main gate is currently closed until further notice. Additional details will be made available as appropriate,” the CIA said in a statement.

Fairfax County Police are currently in the area helping the CIA conduct its investigation, a department spokesperson said.

The CIA closed the main gate at its Langley compound and directed employees to seek alternate routes.

The shooting at CIA headquarters came mere hours after two Israeli Embassy staff were killed in a shooting about 12 miles away outside the Capital Jewish Museum.

The victims, Yaron Lischinsky and his partner, Sarah Milgrim, were about to become engaged, according to reports.

Police say the suspect, identified as Chicago man Elias Rodriguez, 30, chanted “free, free Palestine” following his arrest over the shooting, which occurred at 9.15 p.m. local time after they left an event at the Capital Jewish Museum focused on helping Gazans.

Rodriguez, who was not previously known to police, was seen pacing outside the museum before the attack.

“Once in handcuffs, the suspect identified where he discarded the weapon, and that weapon has been recovered, and he implied that he committed the offense,” Washington D.C. Metropolitan Police Chief Pamela Smith said.

President Donald Trump condemned the act as antisemitism, writing on Truth Social, “These horrible D.C. killings, based obviously on antisemitism, must end, NOW! Hatred and Radicalism have no place in the USA.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he was “shocked” by the “horrific, antisemitic” shooting.”

This is a developing story...

With additional reporting from Reuters.